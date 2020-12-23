Dubai’s DP World set to invest over $1bn in new Senegal port project

Dubai-based port operator DP World and the Government of Senegal have signed agreements for the development of a deep water port at Ndayane.

The new port, approximately 50km from an existing port in the country and near the Blaise Diagne international airport, aims to further reinforce Dakar’s role as a major logistics hub and gateway to West and North West Africa.

It will also support the realisation of President Macky Sall’s ambitious economic development plans for Senegal, the Plan Senegal Emergent (PSE).

DP World’s concession for the Port of Dakar already includes a plan to develop a new container terminal alongside the existing container terminal in the Port of Dakar.

However, after discussions between Sall and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World, it was agreed that to carry out a more ambitious project and build a new port outside of the city.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World

DP World Dakar, the local joint venture company between DP World and PAD, will develop and operate the 300-hectare container terminal and also finance, design and develop the land and maritime infrastructure of the new 600-hectare port.

The first phase of this project will see an investment by DP World Dakar of $837 million, which will make it the single largest private sector investment in the history of Senegal and is expected to be followed by a second phase of investment of $290 million.

Phase 1 will include a new container terminal with 840m of quay and a new 5km marine channel designed to handle 366m vessels and capable of handling the largest container vessels in the world. Phase 2 will create 410m of additional container quay and a further dredging of the marine channel to handle 400m vessels.

DP World is also planning to develop a special economic zone next to the Port of Ndayane to further strengthen the attractiveness of Senegal to foreign investors.

Sulayem said: “This will be DP World’s biggest port investment in Africa to date, and is a testament to our commitment to Senegal and belief in its potential for further economic growth. The new port will create jobs, attract new foreign direct investment to the country, and enable new trading opportunities that bring about economic diversification.”

Alioune Ndoye, Minister of Fisheries and Maritime Economy, said: “The Port of Ndayane, a major component of the port platform, gives our country back its leadership position thanks to its comparative advantages unlike any other in the sub-region. This port will be a powerful lever for growth.”

Senegal recently became the second country to join the World Logistics Passport, a major initiative by Dubai established to increase trading opportunities between developing markets, further boosting its position as a trade hub for Africa.