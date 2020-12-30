Emirates expects DXB holiday travel to peak on January 2-3

Travel is expected to reach another peak at the end of this week for Emirates, as the airline expects yet another busy holiday period.

A high volume of travellers will be making their way to Emirates’ dedicated Terminal 3 facilities on January 2-3 to depart Dubai, in addition to a rush of inbound traffic into the city, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

Across both days, over 70,000 passengers will be departing and arriving on Emirates flights, it said.

It reminded passengers to check the latest travel requirements to their booked destination, and to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight departure. Passengers are encouraged to build in extra time in their journey to avoid delays with expected traffic congestion coming into Terminal 3.

Passengers arriving back to Dubai should also check the specific entry testing requirements from the country they are coming from, Emirates said.

The airline warned that customers who present themselves less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel.