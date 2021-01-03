E-scooter operator Fenix looking to conquer UAE then GCC

Newly-launched micromobility operator Fenix has revealed ambitious plans to become the e-scooter of choice for the GCC in 2022.

The company, which has the largest fleet of purpose-built electric scooters in the MENAT region, has partnered with Fujairah Holding and Fujairah Municipality to provide the vehicles across the emirate.

Fenix is already operating in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah and is looking to become the national operator of all seven emirates in 2021.

IQ Sayed, co-founder of Fenix, said: “This partnership with Fujairah Holding and Fujairah Municipality is a great stepping stone for what is still to come from our team. We have many endeavours in the pipeline and we are committed to achieving our goal of becoming the national operator across the United Arab Emirates and the GCC.”

The purpose-built light electric vehicles, which are equipped with integrated hand sanitisation packs, will initially be deployed on the Fujairah Corniche, before being spread into other communities in the coming weeks.

Jaideep Dhanoa, co-founder and CEO of Fenix, said: “Commuters around the world are seeking affordable and convenient transportation options and we see a universal demand for micromobility in cities of all sizes.

“Smaller cities are often underappreciated but they are where most of the world resides. Fenix is committed to unleashing urban potential in all cities, and are thrilled to enter this partnership with Fujairah Holding and Fujairah Municipality, providing the first shared electric scooter service in the emirate, in line with our commitment to invest in all seven UAE emirates in 2021.”