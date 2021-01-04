Dubai, Hyderabad launch first Covid vaccine distribution corridor

Dubai Airports, operator of Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC), and GMR Hyderabad (GMR-HYD) have announced the creation of a Covid-19 vaccine distribution corridor.

The HYD-DXB vaccine corridor will provide capacity to seamlessly handle up to 300 tonnes of vaccines per day, a statement said, adding that the partnership also includes Dnata Cargo, the airport service provider in Dubai.

The announcement follows the formalisation of an agreement recently after months of preparations by the two entities to design and create a seamless end-to-end logistics solution.

The HYD-DXB vaccine corridor connects major vaccine manufacturers in India with markets around the world via Dubai’s cargo hub.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said: “A major surge in demand for the efficient, safe and reliable global distribution of high volumes of Covid-19 vaccines is expected in the coming months and as the world’s preeminent hub of choice, we wanted to be ready to respond to and accommodate that demand.

“Our partnership with GMR-Hyderabad is timed perfectly just as the global race to develop the vaccines enters the final stage. This corridor is the result of our proactive strategy to be ready with innovative, collaborative and agile shipping solutions for the industry.”

SGK Kishore, executive director – South and chief innovation officer, GMR Airports, added: “As the world embarks on an unprecedented vaccination drive to combat Covid-19, our collaboration with Dubai Airports in the form of an exclusive vaccine air freight corridor will play a key role in enabling seamless, safe and efficient shipment of Covid-19 vaccines to and from Hyderabad, the pharma capital of South Asia.”

Emirates SkyCargo provides more than 10 weekly flights to Hyderabad and the hub in Dubai has extensive EU GDP certified infrastructure for pharma, including a dedicated airside hub to store and distribute Covid-19 vaccines, said Nabil Sultan, Emirates divisional senior vice president, Cargo.

Hyderabad is the world’s emerging vaccine capital with five major vaccine producers in its vicinity, while Dubai is perfectly positioned as the gateway and distribution hub to efficiently deliver the vaccines to hundreds of cities across Europe, Africa, the Americas and the Middle East.