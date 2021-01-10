32 million fewer passengers through Dubai Airports in 2020 due to coronavirus

Passenger traffic through Dubai Airports in 2020 fell by 64 percent from the year before, as travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus hit tourism.

The number of people passing through the airport was 17.9 million last year, according to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai. That’s down 32.5 million from 50.4 million in 2019, according to data from the government agency.

While several European nations shut their airports again after the emergence of a new strain of the virus, Dubai has kept its borders open to all tourists since July.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said the emirate’s airports had witnessed an increase in passenger’s number since the return of air traffic in July.

He emphasised the readiness of Dubai to welcome travellers from around the world by providing the best global health and safety standards. Al Marri also said that the increase in the number of travellers during the New Year holidays reflected the increased confidence in the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the UAE to address the repercussions of coronavirus.

Smart gates at Dubai International Airport

“The reopened of the smart gates at Dubai International Airport for passengers departing from Terminal 3 was an important step, especially at this time. As these gates are characterised by the speed travel procedures, avoiding waiting and direct communication with passport control officers, which makes it the safest way for travellers to ensure the highest levels of health and safety for all.” Al Marri said.

It has been a mixed start to 2021 for Gulf aviation with Britain’s third national lockdown likely to deliver a hard blow for airlines that serve the UK–UAE route, according to experts.

During the lockdown period, which is likely to continue until at least March, only essential trips are permitted, including travelling abroad. Holidays are currently off-limits for most Britons, and the new restrictions will entail wider travel curbs.

It comes amid new research that warned the Gulf’s travel and tourism industry may have lost up to $60 billion during 2020 due to the ongoing restrictions related to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Consultants Frost & Sullivan said in a report that the sector’s financial loss is expected to reach $50-50 billion, with hotels likely to account for up to $15 billion of the losses.

One boon has been the AlAlu peace accord which has seen the end of the Qatar rift with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt. Since last week’s historic announcement both Qatar Airways and Saudia, the national airline of the kingdom, have revealed plans to begin flying to each other’s countries in the coming days.

*With Bloomberg