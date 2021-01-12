India’s Vistara to start direct flights to Sharjah amid rising demand

Vistara, India’s private sector full-service airline, will launch direct flights to Sharjah from India’s capital city of Delhi from January 20, its CEO has announced.

Currently, Vistara operates flights between Dubai and Delhi only under the ‘air bubble’ arrangement between the UAE and India.

The proposed Sharjah-Delhi flights will operate daily until March 27, the end of the winter schedule.

“We continue to witness significant demand for travel between India and the UAE, and will add our second destination – Sharjah – after Dubai, in the country to our route map from January 20,” said Leslie Thng, CEO of Vistara.

Vistara’s move to launch daily flights to a second destination in the UAE followed Air India Express announcing close to a total of 100 additional flights to Dubai and Sharjah from various cities across India for this month.

Indian budget carrier SpiceJet also announced last week launching new direct flights to Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) – its new hub in the Gulf region – from Mumbai, as well as increasing the frequency of its flights from Delhi to four in a week from twice a week earlier.

Indian carriers have been beefing up their operations to the UAE of late in the wake of a pick-up in demand for travel between the two countries, especially for tourism purposes.

Vistara, a joint venture of India’s Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, said it will be the only Indian airline to offer travellers the choice of premium economy cabin, in addition to business and economy cabins.

“We want to provide the finest flying experience and enhanced convenience to travellers to and from Sharjah, and remain committed to strengthening our global presence,” Thng said.

The airline will operate its Airbus A320neo aircraft on the Sharjah-Delhi route.

Vistara has also announced an introductory fare of AED799 for economy, AED1,099 for premium economy and AED2,559 for business class for a Sharjah-Delhi round-trip ticket.

Vistara had to curtail its operations to Dubai since December 28, after the UAE government wanted a reduction in the total number of weekly airline seats under the ‘bubble’ arrangement.

“Vistara has reduced its flights to just four per week to Dubai from only Delhi, as against the earlier 14 weekly flights from Delhi and 13 weekly flights from Mumbai to Dubai till December 28,” a spokesperson of the airline earlier told Arabian Business.

As per the current protocol, all travellers to the UAE must have a negative RT-PCR test report, conducted not more than 96 hours prior to arriving at the airport.

Travellers will also have to undergo another mandatory RT-PCR test upon arrival at the airports in the country.

Fliers to India from the UAE must carry a negative RT-PCR test report conducted within 72 hours prior to arriving in India.