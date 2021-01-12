New quarantine rules signal ‘death knell’ for UK-UAE route until at least March – experts

Industry experts on Tuesday said a move by the UK to remove the UAE from its travel corridor will significantly slash travel between the countries during the normally busy winter season when thousands of Brits like to swap frozen temperatures for the warmth of Dubai.

“The announcement means that demand on the route will dry up almost completely,” said Olivier Ponti, VP Insights, ForwardKeys. “The Tier 4 travel restrictions, forbidding all but essential trips, were already scuppering what was looking like a promising recovery in travel to the UAE.”

On December 18, the day before the introduction of Tier 4 restrictions, bookings from the UK to the UAE for the half-term holiday week of February 15 stood at 27 percent of the equivalent date in 2020, according to exclusive Forward Keys data.

However, according to the latest data available from January 6, flight bookings slumped to just 21 percent of the equivalent volume for February half-term last year.

“I regret to say that the numbers are only likely to continue to fall,” said Ponti.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced, via Twitter, on Monday night that the UAE would be removed from the travel corridor list at short notice, given the country’s 52 percent rise in coronavirus cases in the last seven days.

Travellers returning to Britain from Dubai are now required to self-isolate for 10 days.

“We will continue to update the travel corridors list based on the advice we receive,” a UK Department for Transport spokesperson told Arabian Business.

The news is another blow to the UAE’s tourism industry which saw incoming flights soar 112 percent in November when the emirates were added to the travel corridor.

Hampered demand

Saj Ahmad, chief analyst at UK-based aviation consultants StratAero, said the latest UK travel corridor U-turn would “seriously hamper what little demand there was for travel to the UK.”

“Most of the traffic would have been British nationals returning from vacation, but even so, this move to force quarantine for all UAE arrivals signals the death knell for demand until UK lockdown restrictions are lifted.”

UK-UAE travel limitations are unlikely to be eased until at least March, said Ahmad.

“The latest announcement has effectively killed off the ability of UAE airlines to fly anywhere in the UK. It will also mean a further hammering for an already battered British Airways,” he said.

“There is a degree of inevitability about it, however, this time of the year is a seasonally weaker – and with the pandemic still raging, the UAE airlines will simply move capacity to other areas,” Ahmad added.

The travel corridor changes apply to those arriving in England, Northern Ireland, Wales – and Scotland, which had already announced on Monday quarantine measures for those arriving from the UAE.

Shapps said that current national “restrictions do not permit international travel other than for specific reasons.” However, the change will affect those who had travelled to Dubai before the national lockdown and wish to return to Britain.

Low base point

Andrew Charlton, managing director of Switzerland-based consultants Aviation Advocacy, said the UK-UAE travel corridor u-turn, would further impact traffic, but from “an already low base”, given the already struggling global aviation industry.

“It could mean that there is now no possibility of transfer traffic coming via the UK, so that might help the Gulf carriers to pick up the slack, but it is going to be a small improvement given the baseline,” Charlton said.

Olivier Ponti, VP Insights, ForwardKeys (left), and Andrew Charlton, managing director of Aviation Advocacy consultants

On Monday, Arabian Business reported how the Dubai-London Heathrow travel corridor was the busiest international air route in the world during the first week of January.

According to aviation analytics firm OAG, a total of 190,365 seats were scheduled in the first week of 2021 on the route, putting it ahead of Cairo to Jeddah (154,337) and Orlando to San Juan (151.916).

UAE–UK travel advice

People currently in the UAE are being encouraged to follow the local rules, return home as normal and check FCDO travel advice for further information.

Passengers arriving from all international destinations, including the UAE, will be required to present a negative Covid-19 test result taken up to three days before departing for England or Scotland to help protect against new strains of coronavirus circulating internationally.

Passengers will need to present this proof to carriers, along with their passenger locator form. The UK Border Force will conduct spot checks on arrival into England to ensure that passengers are fully compliant.

At the same time, the FCDO has updated its travel advice to advise against all but essential travel to UAE.

National restrictions for England introduced on January 6 remain in place, meaning everyone must stay at home unless travelling for a very limited set of reasons, including for work.

This means people can no longer travel to take holidays or travel internationally unless for work or other legally permitted reasons.