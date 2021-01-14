EgyptAir targets Doha as North African nation opens airspace to Qatar

The carrier plans a daily flight to Qatar and may add a second if there’s demand, EgyptAir Holding Company’s chairman, Roshdy Zakaria, said Tuesday by text message. A date for resumption hasn’t been set.

EgyptAir will resume flights to Qatar after the three-year rift between Doha and Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain ended last week.

SkyNews Arabia reported earlier that Egypt will reopen its airspace to Qatari flights and the national carriers of both will resume routes, citing Egyptian civilian aviation authorities.

The North African country, along with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, agreed to fully restore ties with Qatar after signing the AlUla Accord at the 41st summit of the GCC in the kingdom.

Egypt’s airspace and flights were the last pieces in the jigsaw with the three Gulf nations already moving to open up aviation routes to Qatar.

Earlier this week, Arabian Business reported how Bahrain had opened its airspace to Qatar following the end of the rift.

It’s Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) at the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications announced that Bahrain’s airspace was open for Qatar-registered aircraft, commencing Monday morning, January 11.

Saudi Arabia was the first on the eve of last week’s historic conference, followed by the UAE on Saturday.

Then on Sunday both Qatar Airways and Saudia, the kingdom’s national airline, had announced flights between each other’s countries for the first time in three years.

The resumption of flights between Qatar Airways to Saudi Arabia will start with a daily service to Riyadh, four flights a week to Jeddah and daily flights to Dammam, said the statement on social media.

Meanwhile, Saudia will operate weekly flights from Jeddah and Riyadh starting from January 11.

*With Bloomberg