Air Arabia to resume Qatar flights as UAE relaxes online barriers

Sharjah-based Air Arabia on Thursday announced plans to fly to Doha from Monday, the first official announcement by a UAE carrier since diplomatic ties were restored with Qatar.

Abu Dhabi’s flag carrier airline Etihad Airways also said in a statement that it is looking forward to flying to Qatar once again as a number of websites that were previously blocked in the UAE, such as Qatar Airways and many Doha-based news titles, were once again available to browse.

An Etihad Airways spokesperson: “Etihad Airways welcomes ties between the UAE and Qatar being restored. As airspace reopens, Etihad looks forward to recommencing services between Abu Dhabi and Doha and once again, supporting growth of trade and tourism between the two nations. Etihad will announce any developments when confirmed.”

Arabian Business reported earlier how EgyptAir had announced flights do Doha following the opening of its airspace in the wake of the AlUla Accord, which ended the three-year rift between Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt.

Qatar Airways has also announced it will resume flights to Egypt, starting with services to Cairo on January 18, followed by Alexandria on January 25.

As recently as January 13, internet users in the UAE couldn’t access many Qatari websites but many became available on Thursday. However, so far the Al Jazeera news channel, one of the main sources of contention during the rift, remains unavailable.