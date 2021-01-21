Emirates set to resume flights to Australia’s largest cities after suspension

The airline announced on Thursday it will resume flights to Sydney from January 25, to Melbourne from January 26, and to Brisbane from January 28.

Passenger flights between Dubai and Perth, as well as cargo operations to all Australian points, continue as scheduled.

Emirates, the world’s largest airline by international passengers, cited “operational reasons” for the suspension which came into effect on the 20th.

A statement issued by the airline said: “We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers in the period where we had to temporarily suspend our services.

“The pandemic has made international flying incredibly challenging, and the dynamic restrictions and requirements implemented by the different state authorities in Australia had added complexity and burden to our operations. This led us to temporarily suspend passenger services while we engaged with various stakeholders regarding crew protocols and other operational details.

“Following this engagement, we’ve made the decision to resume services with adjustments to our operations, so that we can continue serving our customers. All our crew (cabin crew and pilots) operating on Australian flights are already mandated to take a PCR test 48 hours prior to the scheduled flight departure from Dubai.”

With the latest adjustments, these tests will be administered in their homes, and the crew will also observe self-quarantine in their homes from the moment of testing until their flight, said the airline.

Combined with the hotel quarantine and tests on arrival in Australia, this effectively means that crew are in a “bubble” from 48 hours before their flight, until they return to Dubai.

“This is an added burden for our crew as individuals, for our rostering, and operating costs, and therefore this decision was made after careful review and consideration. We are grateful that our wonderful crew teams are very understanding and supportive, which has enabled us to quickly restart passenger services,” said Emirates.

“The safety of our customers and colleagues is always our top priority, and as always, we work closely with the authorities and health experts in this regard. Emirates is keen to serve the many Australians waiting to get home, and we hope that commercial and operational conditions will allow us to continue doing so.”