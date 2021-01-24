Private jet arrivals in Dubai increase 21% year-on-year

The number of private jets arriving at Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub at Dubai South grew 21 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year, according to figures released on Sunday.

The increase was driven by the high number of movements in the fourth quarter of last year, which saw a 78 percent growth compared to the same period in 2019.

Tahnoon Saif, chief executive officer of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said: “It gives us immense pleasure to see the substantial increase in private jet travel across the VIP Terminal at MBRAH for the second consecutive quarter.

“This exceptional performance is due to, among many reasons, Dubai’s status as a preferred destination for tourists, associated with the launch of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign, and the UAE ranking among the top countries in the world in efficiently handling the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The services on offer at the VIP Terminal ensure minimal time is spent there by travellers, with more medical teams and PCR testing facilities added to accommodate the surging number of travellers. The terminal is serviced by three FBOs and has stringent sanitisation standards in place.