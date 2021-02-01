Why global logistics will be the lifeblood of a sustainable post-coronavirus recovery

BDP International is privately owned and has operated for 53 years across 43 countries. With more than 5,000 employees, it has an enduring vision to deliver the finest logistics solutions and transportation service experience in the world. We continue to pursue that same vision in today’s complex, uncertain world, working every day to earn our customers’ trust.

Dubai is the regional head office for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa region. Across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Turkey, Egypt, Morocco and Kenya, we have 30 plus offices and 500 plus employees in the region. BDP International’s primary focus is chemical and petrochemicals, oil and gas, energy, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, automotive and manufacturing, and aerospace and defence industries in the region. BDP also provides air, ocean and road freight services, project and heavy lift transportation, customs/trade and compliance services, warehousing and distribution, 3PL-LLP-4PL and supply chain consulting and analytics services.

Here is a map of BDP International’s regional operation:

The world is dynamic and increasingly complex. More frequent disruption events, social and political instability, radical technological changes, accelerated customer demands, fluctuations in supply and demand, and the changing nature of global transportation and logistics industry players pushes us to be more resilient, agile and innovative in order to stay ahead of the game.

The coronavirus has been a big shock for people, firms, financial markets, countries, economies and all who were caught unprepared for this unprecedented crisis. The global supply chain has been disrupted due to many factors since January 2020.

We expect a deeper and more prolonged impact on global trade than seen in any previous crisis. Covid-19 is going to bring fundamental changes in every stage of life.

We have already seen how vital it’s been during the pandemic, but the global transport and logistics industry will be at the heart of efforts towards a sustainable post-coronavirus recovery, as a critical enabler of the smooth functioning of global supply chains.

This video offers a glimpse into how BDP International’s transportation and logistics capabilities can help companies along their post-pandemic recovery journey:

The pandemic has accelerated the case for digitalisation and eliminating manual work processes. It has also raised many debates that force us to remodel our ways of doing business in order to survive then revive:

Globalisation vs localisation Centralisation vs decentralisation Outsourcing vs insourcing Standardisation vs customisation Specialisation vs diversification Asset-based vs non asset-based Emotional intelligence vs artificial intelligence Humans vs robots Emerging economies vs advanced economies Capital structures Climate change

On the other side, the pandemic has also highlighted that digitalisation comes with increased cybersecurity risks, which have the potential to disrupt supply chains and services in global transportation.

BDP’s takeaways from 2020 or the coronavirus