Etihad Airways becomes world’s first airline to vaccinate all crew

The UAE’s national carrier said on Wednesday it has become the first airline in the world with all its operating pilots and cabin crew vaccinated.

The move by Etihad Airways not only helps curb the spread of coronavirus but it also gives travellers extra peace of mind, said Etihad Aviation Group’s group CEO Tony Douglas.

Douglas, who got vaccinated very early on, said he did so to demonstrate his own support of the national vaccination programme and “to encourage everyone at Etihad who was eligible for the vaccine, to receive it as soon as possible.”

“We proactively made the vaccine available to all our employees to not only help combat the effects of Covid 19 but to make travellers feel confident and reassured the next time they fly with us,” he said.

“We are the only airline in the world to make Covid-19 testing mandatory for every passenger and crew member before every flight and now, we’re the first airline in the world with 100 percent vaccinated crew on board,” he added.

In 2020, Etihad said it took significant steps towards supporting employees to receive the coronavirus vaccine. In collaboration with the health authorities, the airline facilitated access for its frontline staff to the UAE’s Emergency Use Programme.

Etihad also ensured the Etihad Airways Medical Centre became an accredited Covid-19 vaccination clinic.

In late January, it was announced that Emirates and Etihad Airways have partnered with the International Air Transport Association to become among the first airlines in the world to trial a new app to help passengers manage their travel amid ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Etihad said the IATA Travel Pass will initially be offered to passengers on selected flights from Abu Dhabi in the first quarter of 2021. If successful, the pass will be extended to other destinations on the Etihad network.

Separately, Etihad said it plans to rebuild operations around smaller twin-aisle jets once coronavirus lockdowns ease.

Etihad hasn’t set a delivery date for Boeing’s coming 777X, and it’s not clear if the Airbus A380 superjumbo will ever return, Douglas said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. He said the focus will instead be on the smaller Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

“The point really is to concentrate on the backbone, and the backbone for us is the 787 Dreamliner,” Douglas said.

The CEO’s comments underscore how the pandemic stands to change the industry’s global route network, with a focus on shorter, more flexible connections at the expense of the hub model long championed by the three biggest carriers in the Gulf region.