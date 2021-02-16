Deal signed to roll out green public transport fleet of buses across UAE

The UAE could be home to a fleet of 100 electric buses next year as part of ambitious plans revealed by Bilal Ezzedeen AlRibi, general manager, Emirates Global Motor Electric.

It comes following an agreement signed between Emirates Global Motor Electric, Al Fahim Group and Yinlong Energy, to launch environmentally-friendly Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO) electric buses in the Middle East.

AlRibi told Arabian Business: “I’m targeting an order of at least 100. They may not be delivered in 2021. These buses, the lead time for manufacturing is a little bit long due to specs and the purchasing orders, paperwork and documentation. If we get an order around June it might mean that quarter one or quarter two 2022, we might see the first buses on the streets.”

Bilal Ezzedeen AlRibi, general manager, Emirates Global Motor Electric

The buses, which are manufactured in China by Yinlong Energy, can be charged in under 20 minutes by what has been labelled as the fastest charging lithium battery in the world, with a life span of over 25 years. A full battery charge can last 100km.

AlRibi said that the initial investment of AED5 million ($1.36m) paid for two buses to be transported to the UAE from China, as well as the extensive testing and documentation necessary to register the revolutionary form of transport.

And he revealed the plans were to increase that considerably to AED25 ($6.8m) over the next three years.

He said: “Now the big investment is going to come in the source of infrastructure, in personnel, people learning and training. We are planning by the end of year three to have a team of around 20 people between sales and after-sales.”

The bus, with a T3 rated air-conditioner, which can perform at temperatures in excess of 50°C, was successfully tested in Abu Dhabi during the summer of 2020 for battery performance and fast charging.

Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO) electric buses can be charged in under 20 minutes

The UAE Government has pledged to reduce carbon emissions by 24 percent by 2030, while its ‘Energy Strategy 2050’ aims to increase the role of clean energy in the total energy mix from the 25 percent it represents today, to 50 percent by 2050.

The green environmentally friendly buses are set to provide significant energy savings and support in reducing the carbon footprint of the UAE. For example, replacing just one diesel bus with an electric bus is the equivalent to reducing harmful emissions from 27 passenger cars driven for one year, and 12,175 gallons of diesel over a ten-year period.

AlRibi said they are in “close collaboration” with government entities as well as “one of the main airports” in the UAE.

Yinlong currently has more than 30,000 buses operating across China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. It has a company revenue and turnover of close to $1.4 billion, with an asset value of $2.8bn and a workforce of 10,000 employees across China.

Based in the Jebel Ali Free-Zone, and acting as the regional office of Yinlong Energy China Ltd, Yinlong Energy provides commercial electric vehicles, energy storage systems and electric chargers for the GCC, Africa, Turkey and India.

A full battery charge can last 100km.

Satish V. Dulipati, director of strategy at Yinlong Engery Middle East, hoped a successful launch in the UAE can pave the way to further expansion across the GCC and MENA region.

He said: “Outside of China this is one of the major markets that we have looked at. We have just established a beach head in the UAE, which is a gateway for the GCC and African region. As everyone knows the UAE has a long-standing reputation for embracing the new and latest technologies.

“We believe the successful testing of our bus in the UAE will help us gain an insight into the region’s requirements. The success in the UAE we believe will automatically give us the marketing and technical commercial leverage in the GCC and Africa.”