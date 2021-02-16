Global half-term holiday flight bookings to the UAE slump 76% in February

Global flight bookings to the UAE over the traditionally busy half-term period are down by 76 percent on the previous year, according to new data.

The latest statistics refer to global data from IATA, which includes the UAE’s main source markets, such as the UK, France and Germany.

Inbound flights from Russia to the UAE over the February half-term period were the least affected, with bookings down by a quarter on the same time last year, said UK-based aviation analytics firm Forward Keys.

“With third waves of the virus and lockdowns in major origin markets, half-term travel to the UAE is not looking good,” said Olivier Ponti, VP Insights, ForwardKeys.

“If there is one glimmer of light, it is Russia; bookings from there are the least depressing of all origin markets – 25 percent behind last year’s levels.”

Ponti said that the impact of government travel restrictions was the most influential factor on respective flight bookings per country.

“Travel restrictions are changing all the time with new corona variants. Before the latest batch of restrictions, Dubai was doing well at attracting tourism when it was first added to the UK travel corridor in late 2020,” said Ponti.

Olivier Ponti, VP Insights, ForwardKeys

Research from Forward Keys shows that since the pandemic, consumers are booking at shorter notice as they look not to get stranded amid travel restrictions.

Data also shows that leisure travel demand leads over business travel, amid global pent up demand for personal holidays.

Dubai International Airport reported a 70 percent slump in traffic last year as government restrictions were put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of travellers through Dubai fell to 25.9 million in 2020, according to a statement. That included 17.8m passengers during the first quarter of the year, before the pandemic started to impact travel.

Since then, restrictions on air travel have pummelled airlines and airports around the world.

“For the first time in the 60-year history of the world’s busiest international airport, the month of April saw commercial flights come to a halt,” the airport said in a statement.

The impact of the UK Government’s decision to restrict air travel to and from the UAE has seen the popular Dubai-Heathrow route lose its position as the world’s busiest internationally.

The Dubai-London Heathrow travel corridor was the busiest during the first week of January with a total of 190,365 seats scheduled, putting it ahead of Cairo to Jeddah (154,337) and Orlando to San Juan (151.916).

But new data from aviation analytics firm OAG for the first week of February shows the route no longer even figures in the global top 10 most popular list.

The Dubai-Heathrow route had benefitted from the UK’s decision to remove the UAE from its quarantine list in December but was last month added to the UK’s ‘red list’ of countries due to growing concerns about new strains of coronavirus.

This means all direct flights from Dubai or Abu Dhabi have been suspended until further notice.