Etihad Airways, Gulf Air ink deal to deepen commercial ties

Etihad Airways , the national airline of the UAE, and Bahrain’s Gulf Air have signed an agreement to deepen their partnership.

The wide-ranging deal, subject to obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals, sets out plans to broaden commercial cooperation, building on the memorandum of understanding signed in 2018.

In the first phase, by June, the scope of the airlines’ codeshare agreement, first signed in 2019, will be significantly expanded.

Etihad and Gulf Air will be able to offer up to an additional 30 combined destinations beyond the Abu Dhabi and Bahrain hubs, across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Asia.

The carriers will also work together to optimise joint operations on the Abu Dhabi-Bahrain route, with improvements to network connectivity while also enhancing their respective offerings to premium tier customers of Etihad Guest and Falconflyer.

Additionally, harmonised policies will be introduced in areas such as baggage and ancillaries.

The 2018 MOU also provided for exploration of MRO, pilot and crew training, and cargo opportunities, which the parties will now re-visit in light of current market opportunities and company requirements.

The agreement was signed by Tony Douglas, group CEO, Etihad Aviation Group, and Waleed AlAlawi, Gulf Air’s acting CEO.

Douglas said: “We look forward to exploring pragmatic ways in which the two carriers can increasingly work seamlessly between our two capitals, enhance benefits and customer experience for our most frequent travelers and further extend the reach of our joint networks beyond our hubs.”

AlAlawi added: “This agreement will empower both of us to offer a more elevated experience to passengers and widen their travel options.”