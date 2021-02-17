UAE aviation regulator clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again

The UAE’s aviation regulator on Wednesday lifted the ban of Boeing 737 Max aircraft nearly two years after being grounded globally following two fatal crashes.

Saif Al Suwaidi, director-general of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), said in comments published by state news agency WAM that a safety decision has been issued for the aircraft to operate again in the UAE.

Al Suwaidi added that lifting of the ban on the aircraft was a result of the “intensive efforts made by the technical committee at the authority” in accordance with the requirements by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Boeing and the US Federal Aviation Administration.

“We emphasise GCAA’s commitment to guarantee the safe return of the aircraft to the country’s airspace,” Al Suwaidi said.

Ismail Al Baloushi, assistant director-general for Aviation Safety Affairs, added: “We will be closely monitoring and making sure that the companies are meeting these technical requirements before their aircraft operate again.”

Local airlines must first provide a plan for bringing the plane back safely, and develop a strategy to address differences between requirements set by US and European regulators.

Foreign operators of the Max need to provide a compliance statement from home regulators, along with evidence of required pilot training.

Clearance in the UAE is important for Boeing because the country serves as an international air-travel crossroads via hub airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

It is also home to state-owned Flydubai, which has ordered 251 Max jets as it pursues an aggressive regional expansion.

Flydubai has idled 14 Boeing Max jets it had in March 2019, when the model was grounded worldwide in the wake of a second deadly crash in five months.

Airlines in the US and Brazil began to restart commercial flights with the Max late last year, after regulators there cleared its return. On Wednesday, TUI became the first company in Europe to begin flying passenger services with the 737 Max.

* With Bloomberg