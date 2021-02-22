Dubai’s Aramex to appeal after losing $40m lawsuit over Morocco warehouse fire

Dubai-based logistics major Aramex said on Monday that it will appeal after losing a $40 million lawsuit related to a fire at its warehouse facilities in Morocco last year.

In a filing to Dubai Financial Market, the logistics company said the court of first instance in Morocco had sided with one of its customers which had claimed compensation for the “loss of goods and moral damages in relation to the fire incident”.

The blaze occurred at the warehouse run by a subsidiary of Aramex in Casablanca in September.

In a statement, Aramex said: “Aramex would like to inform the market that it had received a judgment from the court of first instance in Morocco, ruling in favour of the customer and against Aramex.

“The said judgment can be appealed. Aramex intends to appeal this ruling before the competent court, and also reserves the right to explore and evaluate all available legitimate options to deal with all developments related to this lawsuit.”

Earlier this month, Aramex reported a 42.7 percent slump in net profit for 2020 due to higher costs related to working amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and one-off incidents in Morocco and Lebanon.

Net income was AED285m, down from AED497.4m but Aramex’s revenue was AED5.5 billion, an 9 percent increase over 2019 and its highest on record as Covid-19 accelerated e-commerce activities.

But the company’s cost base witnessed an unexpected increase as line haul costs – costs associated with long distance transportation – rose and the cost to scale last mile operations to accommodate the surge in e-commerce also increased.