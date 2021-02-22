Emirates, Flydubai and Etihad unaffected by Boeing 777 suspension

Dubai-based Emirates Airline and Flydubai and Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways are not impacted by the decision from Boeing to suspend operations of a selection of 777s following engine failure in the US on Saturday.

The incident, on United Airlines Flight 328 from Denver to Honolulu, took place shortly after it took off with 231 passengers and 10 crew members on board. The Boeing 777 landed safely back at Denver and nobody was injured by the falling debris.

As a result, Boeing has suspended operations of the 69 in-service and 59 in-storage 777s powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines “until the FAA identifies the appropriate inspection protocol”. Japan’s transport ministry grounded the planes early Monday, while Korean Air Lines Co. halted all operation of 777 jets with the Pratt engine variant.

We recommended and support suspending operations of the 69 in-service and 59 in-storage 777s powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines while the NTSB investigation is ongoing. Read statement on United Airlines Flight 328: https://t.co/iz1r8QQzkS — The Boeing Company (@Boeing) February 22, 2021

However, a spokesperson for Emirates confirmed that its Boeing 777s are powered by GE engines, while Etihad also confirmed that they were not affected by the decision. A spokesperson for Flydubai added that they only operate a single fleet-type of 51 Boeing 737 aircraft.

According to data from Bloomberg, only Egypt Air fly Boeing 777s with the Pratt & Whitney engine variant in the MENA region.

Two fan blades were fractured on the United flight, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

A statement from Boeing on Monday said: “Boeing supports the decision yesterday by the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau, and the FAA’s action today to suspend operations of 777 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines. We are working with these regulators as they take actions while these planes are on the ground and further inspections are conducted by Pratt & Whitney.”

Boeing is only just dusting itself off from the nearly two-year grounding of its best-selling 737 Max jet following fatal crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia, while Pratt has faced separate issues with its geared turbofan engines on Airbus SE A320neo jets, particularly in India.