Boss of Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways expects H2 travel rebound as airline posts $87m loss

The chairman of Kuwait-based Jazeera Airways has predicted travel to gradually return to its pre-coronavirus levels starting from the second half of 2021 after the airline posted a KD26.4 million ($87.2 million) loss for last year.

Marwan Boodai said he remained confident that the “high demand for travel to and from Kuwait will always be there and our passengers will want to travel as soon as restrictions are lifted”.

“We expect travel to gradually return to its pre-2019 levels starting from the second half of 2021. The focus of Jazeera’s board and management now is to come out of this global situation stronger than when it started and active steps are being taken to achieve that goal,” he added.

He revealed that Jazeera Airways will be announcing several new launches in the coming few months and will take delivery of four new aircraft during 2021.

His comments comes as the airline made a net loss for the last 12-month period after flying 696,093 passengers during 2020, down from 2.4 million in 2019.

As well as the devastating impact of coronavirus on its performance, Jazeera Airways said its figures were also impacted by various one-offs and adverse accounting treatment, which combined were equivalent to KD15 million.

Boodai said: “Jazeera’s performance in 2020 was in line with industry benchmarks. Its number of passengers decreased by 71 percent during the year… while load factor decreased by 13.2 percent.

Jazeera Airways Chairman, Marwan Boodai.

“While the extent of the pandemic was not foreseen back in March 2020, Jazeera took immediate action to safeguard its position against airport closures and ensure its business continuity as a private company. The airline suspended its 2019 dividend payment, activated the drawdown of bank facilities that were not previously tapped and renegotiating cost structures with suppliers and aircraft manufacturers.

“We were very prudent in our cash management and closed the year with enough cash coverage for the upcoming 20 months without the need to access any additional external funding,” he added.

Commercial flights at Kuwait International Airport were suspended for close to five months from March 13 until July 31. Operations resumed with limited capacity from suspended direct flights from 34 destinations, which increased to 35 by year-end, and a mandated 14-day quarantine for all incoming passengers slowed down demand for travel.

During the suspension of commercial flights, the airline redirected its capacity and capabilities to operating full-cargo and charter flights as well as supporting government efforts during the pandemic, mainly with the repatriation of Kuwaiti nationals.