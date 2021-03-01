Dubai’s DP World starts Angola port terminal ops with $190m investment pledge

Dubai-based DP World has started operations of a terminal at the Port of Luanda, with plans to invest $190 million.

The terminal was handed over to DP World Luanda by Porto de Luanda, following the 20-year concession agreement signed in January by António Bengue, its chairman, and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World.

DP World said on Monday it has appointed Francisco Pinzón as CEO of DP World Luanda. A Panamanian national, he has more than 20 years’ experience in port operations and management, having worked at ports in Panama, Bahrain, Peru, Georgia, Djibouti, and Algeria, the company said in a statement.

DP World Luanda plans to invest $190 million to improve the terminal to help Angola achieve its ambitions for economic growth and to make it a trade hub along the western coast of southern Africa.

The terminal is the eighth port facility currently managed and operated by DP World in its Africa and Middle East region.

DP World said improvements at the terminal are already underway, with the procurement of new equipment, including 30 trucks, six reach stackers, four empty container handlers and four forklifts.

Pinzon said: “We’ve already begun the process of integrating the local staff into DP World Luanda and will soon start implementing further training and development programmes for them, as well as build the new facilities and install new equipment.”

Suhail Al Banna, CEO and managing director of DP World Middle East and Africa, said: “We are proud to be in Angola to further develop the terminal as a trade hub in the southern west Africa region, which will support the country’s economic growth objectives by attracting further investment and increased trade.”