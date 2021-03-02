India-UAE air travel expected to see surge in traffic this month

Indian carriers are expecting a surge in air traffic this month between India and the UAE as people travel to plan business in the Gulf and as the end of the fiscal year approaches.

The move by airlines, including Air India, to accept bookings for transit travel through Dubai and Abu Dhabi to destinations in South America and Africa is also expected to add to increased air traffic in the India-UAE sector, airline industry executives said.

Some business leaders in India confirmed to Arabian Business their business-related travel plans for this month.

Airline executives, however, said there were no plans to increase the number of flights in the sector in March as flights are still operating below optimum seat capacities – or passenger load factor (PLF).

“March always sees increased international travel. It is forecasted to see increased international travel from India, especially to the Gulf, this March also,” a senior Air India Express executive told Arabian Business.

“We, however, are not planning any increase in the number of flights to the UAE this month,” said the executive with Air India Express, which operates the maximum number of flights to the Gulf country.

Air India Express has scheduled about 400 flights this month to three destinations in the UAE – Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. This included 214 flights to Dubai alone from various cities across India.

Airline industry sources said other Indian carriers are also planning to tweak their flight schedules to Dubai and other destinations in the UAE this month, with a view to focus on the Indian cities that are expected to see increased passenger flow.

An official with the Indian budget carrier SpiceJet said the airline makes use of the current trend and demand forecast to make advance flight planning on its international routes, including the UAE, to ensure optimum flight capacity utilization.

“This way, we also ensure that our passengers are not inconvenienced with flight cancellations at short notice”, the airline official said.

Arabian Business has also contacted IndiGo, the largest Indian airline by market share and Vistara, India’s lone private full service carrier, for their comment on the issue but did not hear back before publication.

An Air India group official said the carrier’s move to accept transit bookings through the UAE followed Indian authorities recently allowing airlines to carry Indian, Nepalese and Bhutanese passengers from India to take connecting flights to reach South America and Africa from Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Few other designated airports in Europe are also allowed for such transit travel from India.

India and the UAE currently operate flight services under the ‘air bubble’ arrangement – a bilateral mechanism for two countries to allow their airlines to operate limited flights to specific locations in each other’s territory.

While the Indian carriers are upbeat about the expected jump in air traffic this month, they said airlines are also relieved recently tightened Covid-19 travel protocols have not heavily impacted air traffic to India.

As of Feb. 22, many airports in India have announced new protocols that restrict entry of international travellers to India without a negative Covid-19 test.

“We have seen a negligible drop in passenger arrivals into India since the new guidelines came into force. Our overall PLF currently is about 88 percent,” the Air India Express senior executive said.