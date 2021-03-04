Abu Dhabi-based Massar Solutions looking to drive GCC expansion

Abu Dhabi-based fleet management firm Massar Solutions has revealed plans to expand into Saudi Arabia and Kuwait as part of a wider strategy to become “the provider of choice for everything that has to do with mobility and transport”, according to company CEO Richard Sikkel.

The company, which has been operating in the UAE’s industrial and commercial sectors since 1998, currently owns and operates a fleet of approximately 8,000 vehicles, working with government, semi-government and private sector clients.

Sikkel, who joined Massar Solutions 18 months ago, having previously spent time working with Elon Musk’s Tesla, told Arabian Business that after becoming a market leader in the UAE, the next step was GCC expansion, which he said would happen inside the next six months and involve “hundreds of millions of dirhams”.

He explained: “We’re looking at the largest providers in Saudi to see if we can acquire one of them and the same in Kuwait, which is the second market for us.

“As soon as we have that organised [Saudi and Kuwait], we will rebrand these companies, they will all be Massar Solutions, and then we’ll probably look at buying more local players to increase our volume, get more traction and be the provider of choice for everything that has to do with mobility and transport.

“If we have the UAE, Saudi and Kuwait, we could be in a market-leading position in these three countries, then from there it’s relatively easy for us to open smaller entities in Bahrain, Oman, even Qatar now.

Massar’s services include vehicle leasing and rental, fleet management, supply chain solutions and smart driving technologies.

Sikkel revealed that the second stage of the company’s expansion would take in Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt.

In the meantime, Massar Solutions is in the process of opening a facility in Dubai Investments Park 2 following an investment of AED20 million ($5.4 million).

Sikkel said that the company “didn’t really lose revenue” during the global coronavirus pandemic, although he conceded they were forced to cut approximately 20 percent of the workforce.

However, he added: “We are already recruiting, but different people. We completely overhauled our automation, our IT systems. We have made redundant more repetitive work and we are now hiring more qualified work. We’re hiring IT specialists, network specialists, software developers. We’ll be hiring a team also to manage our efforts in the Middle East, Saudi and the UAE.”