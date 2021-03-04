Etihad Airways’ core operating losses extend to $1.7bn amid coronavirus crisis

Etihad Airways has revealed a core operating loss of $1.7 billion in its financial results for 2020 – from an $800 million deficit recorded in 2019 – as the Abu Dhabi-based carrier saw recent improvements in its balance sheet wiped out as a result of the global coronavirus crisis.

A statement from the company also revealed its workforce has been slashed by 33 percent, from 20,369 at the end of 2019, to 13,587 last year.

Prior to the pandemic, Etihad was ahead of transformation targets set in 2017, having registered a 55 percent cumulative improvement in core results by end-of-year 2019. This momentum continued into the start of 2020, with a record first quarter that showed year-on-year improvement of 34 percent.

However, the entire industry was sent into freefall almost exactly 12 months ago, as a result of lower demand and reduced flight capacity caused by the unparalleled pandemic-induced global downturn in commercial aviation.

Tony Douglas, group chief executive officer, said: “Covid-19 shook the very foundation of the aviation industry, but thanks to our dedicated people and the support of our shareholder, Etihad stood firm and is ready to play a key role as the world returns to flying.”

Tony Douglas, group CEO, Etihad Aviation Group.

The company saw a 51.8 percent drop in operating revenues for 2020 as the pandemic saw numbers fall from $5.6 billion in 2019 to $2.7 billion for last year.

The carrier, which became the first airline in the world with 100 percent of its operating flight crew vaccinated, recorded a 76 percent plummet in passengers carried through the year – 4.2 million compared to 17.5 million in 2019) as a result of total lockdown measures initially imposed on the industry, followed by continued travel restrictions.

Passenger capacity was reduced by 64 percent in 2020 to 37.5 billion, available seat kilometres were down from 104 billion in 2019. Seat load factor declined to 52.9 percent, 25.8 percentage points lower compared to 2019.

Indeed, more than 80 percent of total passengers carried in 2020 were flown during the first three months of the year.

Cargo operations, however, recorded a strong performance, with a 66 percent increase in revenue from $700 million in 2019, to $1.2 billion last year, driven by demand for medical supplies such as personal protective equipment and pharmaceuticals. Cargo yield, meanwhile, saw an improvement of 77 percent.

Adam Boukadida, chief financial officer, said: “Despite significant pressures on our cash flow, we maintained liquidity by focusing on cost control, maximising cargo revenue, enhancing our charter capabilities and raising innovative credit facilities such as the world’s-first sustainability-linked transition sukuk.”

Etihad took delivery of two new Boeing 787 Dreamliners in 2020, bringing the total fleet count to 103 aircraft, with an average age of only 6.2 years.

The airline is continuing to target a complete turnaround by 2023, having accelerated its transformation plans and restructured the organisation during the pandemic into a leaner and more agile business.

Douglas said: “We have taken bold action to protect our people and our guests, develop an industry-leading health and hygiene programme, and restructure our business to better position us for recovery.”