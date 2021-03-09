Emirates crew must be vaccinated or undergo regular coronavirus testing

Emirates’ crew members not vaccinated against coronavirus will have to undergo regular PCR testing from March 15, Aviation Business reported on Tuesday.

Beginning next week, any Emirates’ crew members not vaccinated against Covid-19 will be required to submit a negative PCR test valid for seven days prior to the start of flight or standby duty, at their own cost, apart from several exceptions.

Emirates said in a circular to its employees that around 60 percent of its crew has now either been fully or partially vaccinated against Covid-19 or is scheduled to receive the vaccine.

“Certain countries may in the future differentiate the entry criteria between those who have taken the vaccine and those who did not. Keeping this in mind, having a vaccinated workforce has become essential not just from a health and safety angle but from an operational one too,” the airline told its crew members.

The airline is currently its employees the Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinopharm vaccines.

Emirates declined to comment to Arabian Business.