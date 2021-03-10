The Gulf accounts for bulk of airline traffic to India after air bubble agreements

The Gulf accounted for the bulk of the 7.09 million international air travellers to India from April 2020 to January 2021, official data show.

During the pandemic, Indian airlines witnessed an 88 percent plunge in international passenger traffic, where in the same period last year, traffic stood at 58.55 million passengers – the biggest fall in the South Asian country’s recent aviation history.

“The Gulf sector came to the rescue of India, accounting for about 60-65 percent of the total international passenger traffic during this period,” a senior Air India Express executive told Arabian Business.

India entered into ‘air bubble’ arrangements – temporary arrangements between two countries to operate commercial passenger services – from mid-July 2020 with several countries, including the UAE, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar, after suspending international commercial passenger flights March 23, 2020, when the pandemic forced the country into lockdown.

“Air India Express operates about 25 flights per day to the Middle East – so a total of 50 flights – and each flight operates with about 85 percent passenger load,” the airline executive said.

Indian private carriers such as IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet and GoAir, and the country’s national carrier Air India have also been operating hundreds of weekly flights to the Gulf sector under the ‘bubble’ arrangement.

“The India-UAE routes were among the first to open post resumption of international air travel under travel bubble agreements. In addition to resuming our flights between Mumbai and Dubai, which we were operating in pre-Covid times, we have been able to add flights from Delhi, besides launching flights to Sharjah from both Delhi and Mumbai,” a spokesperson of Vistara, India’s lone private full service airline, told Arabian Business.

“In fact, Vistara managed to grow the overall India-UAE route network during the pandemic due to consistently encouraging demand and positive feedback from customers,” the Vistara spokesperson added.

Industry officials said the Middle East accounted for a significant part of India’s international freight traffic also.

India’s international freight traffic has shown a decline of only 29.6 percent during the same period, to around 1.2 million tonnes, down from 1.7 million tonnes during the corresponding period of 2019-20, according data from to Airport Authority of India (AAI), the state-owned airport operator.

India’s international passenger traffic and freight – incoming and outbound combined – showed a trend of recovery in January this year.

According to AAI data, international passenger traffic fell to 1.50 million in January from 6.49 million in the corresponding month of 2020, a 76.9 percent fall. International freight fell to 1.43 million in the first month of 2021 from 1.63 million, posting a decline of 12.2 percent.

In January, India’s domestic air travel accounted for 15.23 million passengers, compared to 24.83 million passengers in the same month of 2020, a drop of 38.7 percent.

Experts said the data on India’s aviation industry’s performance during the pandemic period was more or less consistent with the global trend.

“Realistically, the situation is not going to improve until the bulk of the world is inoculated. With so many poorer nations still waiting for vaccines, this process could take until late 2022 to complete,” Saj Ahmad, chief analyst with London-based StrategicAero Research, told Arabian Business.

“Coupled with the hassle of pre-flight Covid-19 testing and the costs involved, demand is going to stay choked.

“India may see some rebound once more than 60 percent of its population gets a vaccine. But in terms of yield and profitability, both will be low since limited flight options between nations will mean airlines will not have much of a choice where they can fly and the only way to try and fill cabins on limited city pairs needs pricing to fall,” Ahmad said.