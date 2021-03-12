E-scooter operator Fenix launches Bahrain service amid GCC expansion

A micromobility operator, set up by former colleagues at Dubai-based ride-hailing app Careem, has launched services in Bahrain after securing a further $1.2 million seed funding recently.

E-scooter operator Fenix said it has become the first to be licensed in Bahrain following a decree by the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications (MTT) to initiate shared micromobility services in the country.

Fenix said it has commenced operations at The Avenues – Bahrain, in partnership with Mabanee Bahrain, with plans to expand to other communities in a phased roll out.

Last week, the company said it had completed its $5 million seed round of funding with a second close led by Emkan Capital and Panthera Capital Ventures.

Jaideep Dhanoa, co-founder and CEO of Fenix said: “Countries and governments across the world are quickly realising the economic and human benefits of micromobility, reducing mobility friction to unleash our collective urban potential.

“The kingdom of Bahrain has a pronounced need for micromobility, given the dense population and growing congestion. The country has created an attractive platform for micromobility investment via progressive regulatory policies, a phased infrastructure development plan, and a strong public-private partnership approach. We are proud to be the first micromobility partner in Bahrain and to make a concentrated bet on the Bahrain market.”

Since its launch in November, Bahrain marks the company’s third operational country and Manama the company’s fifth city in the GCC, after successful launches in the UAE and Qatar.

The purpose built e-scooters are available in communities across Abu Dhabi, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah in UAE, Doha in Qatar and now Manama in Bahrain.

IQ Sayed, co-founder and CTO of Fenix added: “We have a bold goal to become the first pan-GCC microbility operator by 2022… There is a large market gap of mobility options in the region, and Fenix is seeing incredible demand for our micromobility solutions.”

Every Fenix ride is insured with personal accident, third party liability and product liability insurance and costs BD0.1 per minute to ride, with an BD0.3 unlocking fee.