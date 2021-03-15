Etihad to launch coronavirus health passports from Abu Dhabi hub ‘very soon’

Etihad Airways passengers flying from Abu Dhabi will be able to use health passports “very soon” as part of efforts to return travellers to the skies as the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing.

It comes as Dubai-based Emirates Airline prepares to roll out the first phase of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass next month – where customers travelling from Dubai will be able to share their Covid-19 test status directly with the airline, even before reaching the airport through the app, which will then auto-populate the details on the check-in system.

On Monday, the chief executive officer of British Airways (BA), Sean Doyle called for a task force to allow the use of digital health passports to verify vaccination or negative test results.

BA has partnered with several apps, including VeriFly and the IATA Travel Pass, and is planning its own solution in coming days, Doyle said.

Etihad is currently the only airline requiring a pre-departure negative PCR test result for all passengers worldwide.

“The development of health passes are new to the airline industry and Covid-19 tests and vaccinations will be key to get the world flying again,” Mohammad Al Bulooki, chief operating officer, Etihad Aviation Group, told Arabian Business.

Etihad is also working with IATA as a pioneer partner on its travel pass and is cooperating with a number of organisations to help passengers easily and securely manage their travel in line with government requirements for Covid-19 tests or vaccines, including MedAire/AOKPass and TE FOOD/GE Digital.

“Following the success of an initial pilot in September 2020 to digitalise pre-departure Covid-19 test results, a world’s first for the air travel industry, Etihad passengers can now use health passports from a number of destinations, including London, Paris, and Amsterdam, and very soon, from our hub in Abu Dhabi,” said Al Bulooki. “These digital solutions are big step forward for Etihad’s guests and for the industry.”

Mohammad Al Bulooki, chief operating officer, Etihad Aviation Group.

The IATA Travel Pass enables passengers to create a digital passport to verify their pre-travel test or vaccination meets the requirements of the destination. They will be able to share the test and vaccination certificates with authorities and airlines to facilitate travel. The new app will also enable travellers to manage all travel documentation digitally and seamlessly throughout the travel experience.

Adel Al Redha Emirates’ chief operating officer, said last month: “While international travel remains as safe as ever, there are new protocols and travel requirements with the current global pandemic.”

A statement quoting a Flydubai spokesperson said they are “monitoring developments” on the plans around vaccine passports.