Emirates, TAP Air Portugal plan closer business ties from May 1

Airlines sign memorandum of understanding to expand codeshare agreement and boost global connectivity

Emirates customers will be able to access additional domestic destinations in Portugal

Emirates and TAP Air Portugal has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand the codeshare partnership currently in place between both airlines.

The new agreement will see customers of both airlines benefit from connectivity on many new routes across the Americas, North Africa and East Asia.

Emirates and TAP Air Portugal said in a statement that they will also explore ways to enhance the co-operation on their respective frequent flyer programmes including reciprocal earning and redemption opportunities and popular benefits such as lounge access.

In addition, both airlines plan on supporting each other’s stopover programmes in Dubai and Lisbon, with Emirates also supporting TAP Air Portugal as it looks at potential expansion opportunities in the UAE.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the expanded agreement is expected to come into effect from May 1, the statement added.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ chief commercial officer said: “Emirates and TAP Air Portugal have enjoyed a mutually successful codeshare partnership for the past eight years. We are delighted to expand this relationship and look forward to delivering even more benefits to our customers.”

Arik De, TAP Air Portugal’s chief revenue and network officer, added: “TAP Air Portugal is pleased to enhance our Emirates partnership, allowing our guests greater geographic access. We look forward to taking Emirates customers to more cities within Portugal, to our destinations in the Americas and North Africa, and for them to benefit from our Stopover Portugal program.”

Under the expanded partnership, TAP Air Portugal will place its code on Emirates’ flights to popular East Asia destinations such as Taipei, Tokyo, Osaka, Mumbai, Delhi, Dhaka, Male, Jakarta, Denpasar, Manila, Hanoi, as well as Barcelona and Mexico City.

Emirates customers will be able to access additional domestic destinations in Portugal, as well as TAP Air Portugal’s flights to cities in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea-Conakry, Morocco, Tunisia, Gambia, and Cape Verde.

