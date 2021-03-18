DP World CEO said giant performed ‘better than expected’ in 2020 amid 27% drop in profits

DP World group chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, has admitted the business “performed better than expected” in 2020 despite reporting a 27 percent drop in profits from the previous year.

The Dubai-based global giant saw revenues increase 11 percent to $8.533 billion in 2020, supported by acquisitions and full year contribution from Topaz Energy & Marine and P&O Ferries, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 0.4 percent to $3.319 billion.

And cash from operating activities increased 17.8 percent to $2.901 billion in 2020 (up from $2.462 billion in 2019).

Bin Sulayem said: “We are delighted that our portfolio has performed better than expected and, in a year like no other, to deliver flat volumes, stable EBITDA and free-cashflow growth is a remarkable achievement.”

At the start of the pandemic it was forecast that the container industry volumes would drop between 10 and 20 percent, although end-of-year estimates are that the figure could be closer to around just 2.1 percent.

Bin Sulayem said: “The container industry has outperformed the gloomy double digit decline that some predicted at the start of the pandemic, which illustrates the resilience of the market and DP World has outperformed the industry once again, which demonstrates that we are in the right locations and a focus on origin and destination cargo will continue to deliver the right balance between growth and resilience.”

Last year DP World delisted from the Nasdaq Dubai and returned to private ownership, a move the company said would allow it to focus on its mid-and-long term strategy of changing from solely a ports operator to an end-to-end logistics provider and free it from the short-term return demands of the public market.

“Overall, we are pleased that our business has performed better than expected in 2020 and, while we remain cautious on the outlook given the continued issues surrounding the pandemic, geopolitical uncertainty in some parts of the world and the ongoing trade war, we are encouraged by the start to trading in 2021 and remain positive on the medium to long-term outlook for the industry and our business,” said Bin Sulayem.

DP World, which manages approximately ten percent of the global container trade, launched a vaccine logistics alliance with Emirates Airlines and Dubai Airports to speed up the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines around the world and offered assistance and expertise to UNICEF to use its presence and infrastructure in emerging markets to distribute the vaccine to the developing world.

DP World’s credit rating remains investment grade at BBB- with Stable Outlook by Fitch and Baa3 with Stable Outlook by Moody’s.