Dubai-led World Logistics Passport expands to facilitate global trade

The World Logistics Passport (WLP), the first global freight loyalty programme, has expanded into a global network of trade megahubs in 11 nations.

Launched last year under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai-led program is being rolled out in 11 countries across four continents including India, Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, Colombia and South Africa.

Speaking about the WLP’s success, Sheikh Mohammed said: “The World Logistics Passport is yet another major initiative that reflects the UAE’s vision to shape a brighter future for our world through innovative programmes that foster global trade cooperation.

“In just one year, we have taken the WLP from vision to reality, bringing together a number of leading nations, logistics partners and multinational corporations in a close-knit alliance focused on trade growth. The WLP demonstrates once again the UAE’s keenness to work together with other nations to enhance prosperity and expand growth opportunities for businesses at a time when global markets are seeking to renew their momentum for growth.”

“The UAE continues to work with its partners to introduce new initiatives that stimulate trade growth regionally and globally, leveraging its vast expertise in facilitating global trade and its capabilities and experience gained over the years to explore expanded opportunities and create new economic value,” he added.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The WLP allows traders and freight forwarders to access benefits in return for increased trade in each of the programme’s hubs.

By connecting into the WLP network, member businesses have the opportunity to diversify into new markets such as Latin America, South Asia or Africa while shoring up their regional connectivity.

Many major multinational corporations, including UPS, Pfizer, Sony, Johnson & Johnson, and LG have already registered as members of the WLP which offers over 100 operational and financial benefits.

For governments, the WLP also promises improved competitiveness and economic resilience during a time when global markets are seeking to accelerate recovery amid unprecedented uncertainty in the face of Covid-19 and its implications for global trade.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al Maktoum, chair of the World Logistics Passport Global Steering Group, said: We are very proud that Dubai has been at the centre of this exciting and novel initiative. The WLP reinforces Dubai’s growing status as a major global hub for multimodal trade while connecting other nations with similar aspirations in order to drive global trade and economic recovery.”

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman of Dubai’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation which oversees the WLP, added: “The rapid development of the WLP demonstrates the world class capabilities that Dubai has developed in the area of trade and logistics… These capabilities can be extended to support not only Dubai but also the wider WLP network of trading nations.”

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman of Dubai’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation

Mike Bhaskaran, CEO of the World Logistics Passport, said: “Since its launch, the World Logistics Passport has been welcomed by governments and business around the world for the numerous benefits it delivers to local economies, traders and homegrown business. It is a great example of a public – private partnership delivering impact.”

The progress of the WLP network will be showcased during the inaugural World Logistics Passport e-Summit in May, tagged the Davos of Freight.