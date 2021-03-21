Cleared for landing? Britain’s first ‘halal’ airline pivots to become full-travel service

British aviation firm Firnas Private has been through more iterations than most. Launched in 2019, its founder Kazi Rahman was the star of Channel 4 TV documentary ‘How To Start an Airline’. The colourful entrepreneur hoped to launch the world’s first truly halal carrier – replete with mocktails and modestly dressed cabin crew.

But the airline’s initial plans were thwarted last year, not least due to coronavirus and a string of jet lease woes. Today, the company is back – armed with a new youthful CEO and big plans for take-off.

The firm recently changed its name to Firnas Private from Firnas Airways and has pivoted towards the end-to-end premium travel experience market. Syed Ahmad, 27, is tasked with taking the company to new heights – no mean feat amid the headwinds of a global pandemic.

Following a brutal year for the aviation industry in 2020, where global airlines lost $84 billion according to IATA, Ahmad is confident he can relaunch Firnas as a smart destination-to-destination service, offering jet and helicopter flights, as well as hotels and yacht hire.

Currently offering three chartered destinations – London Stansted to Ibiza, Majorca and Nice – the CEO said the service is aimed at “everyday” travellers who are seeking a premium, private travel experience at an affordable price tag.

The firm offers three tiers of service: flight only, flight plus accommodation, and a VIP bells-and-whistles option with butler service and guided tours.

Pandemic reset

“The pandemic has reset the world,” Ahmed told Arabian Business. “Private aviation was once thought of as the preserve of the elite, but now the shutdown of major carriers has seen people look to private aviation as a safer, more convenient method of travel.”

“People are discovering that the pricing point of private aviation is lower than it used to be. We are seeing that the pandemic has caused many people to reassess their idea of travel – new types of people walk onto our planes everyday – it‘s no longer just high-net worth individuals,” he said.

Syed Ahmad, CEO of Firnas Private.

In the coming months, Firnas passengers will be able to book flights and customised trips through a “hyper-local, high-functionality” platform. The firm has also partnered with financial companies to allow users to split payments between friends or pay in instalments.

According to Andrew Charlton, managing director at Switzerland-based Aviation Advocacy, the premium leisure sector is set to grow amid the pandemic.

“There is no doubt that post-pandemic business travel volumes will drop and travel budgets will be tightened,” he told Arabian Business in a previous interview. “However, after the pandemic, many people will want to visit their families or treat their relatives to special flights.”

The luxury travel industry is gradually gaining market share and is projected to reach $1,198.3 billion by 2027, according to a study from Allied Market Research. The sector is being driven by factors such as rising global disposable incomes, technology, and a preference for experiences over material goods, the report said.

Muslims globally spent $194 billion on travel in 2019, up 2.7 percent from $189 billion in 2018. Halal travel expenditure – a key Firnas target market – is expected to plunge to $58 billion in 2020. However, the sector is expected to recover to 2019 levels by 2023.

Middle East travellers

Safety and privacy are now paramount considerations for travellers amid the pandemic, which is why Firnas is prioritising the management of point-to-point travel and Covid-19 testing, the CEO said.

The company is offering an inclusive coronavirus information and administration service – where it works to navigate the travel restrictions and certificates needed on arrival.

Middle Eastern passengers, who comprise 20 percent of the firm’s customers, are particularly attuned to the need for privacy and safety on planes, Ahmad said.

“We are looking at launching six new routes in the next few months and the Middle East will play a big part in the new destination list,” he said. “We have a lot of Middle East enquiries. We are now catering for any faith or lifestyle throughout our whole experience.”

While Firnas no longer owns or long-term leases its planes, Ahmad claimed “there is not an aircraft in western Europe we can’t get access to. We are able to charter operations to and from any two points on Earth.”

Investment round

Firnas, which initially raised over $440,000 partly through the UAE-headquartered crowdfunding platform Eureeca, has its eye on a new Series-A investment round in the coming months.

“We have a lot of interest from Middle Eastern investors and we do have some regional investors from our previous round,” said Ahmad. “There is a strong investment interest from the Middle East because of a familiarity with the jet business.”

As the airline gears up to launch new routes, the CEO said Firnas has to be “agile in every sense of the word”.

British Muslim entrepreneur Kazi Rahman.

“We are pushing forward because we know that there is a market to be served amid and post the pandemic – it means that we have to look at a new way of doing business with more moving parts,” Ahmad added. “It’s more logistically challenging but we see it as a new working environment that we have to adjust to very quickly to compete in the market.”

“We can feel the market heating up – price is not so much an issue. Now it’s all about inventory and scaling up inventory,” the CEO said. “It’s been heartening to see the speed of the UK vaccine roll out, but it’s still a pandemic and a moving fluid situation.”