Emirates SkyCargo, Abu Dhabi Ports in ‘constant’ contact with US vaccine manufacturers

Emirates SkyCargo and Abu Dhabi Ports are in “constant” contact with American health entities and vaccine manufacturers to work together to distribute Covid-19 vaccines around the world, company representatives said on Wednesday.

Speaking on a panel organised by the US-UAE Business Council, Julian Sutch, the head of global sales-pharma at Emirates SkyCargo, said that the company has been working “very, very closely” with vaccine manufacturers.

“One of the things they’re concerned about is capacity,” he said. “There was a huge capacity crunch at the beginning of Covid. Lots of airlines were grounded, but we got our aircraft off the ground very quickly.”

Earlier in March, Emirates marked one year of passenger freight operations in which Boeing 777-300ER passenger aircraft have been used to carry bellyhold cargo. To date, Emirates SkyCargo has flown more than 27,800 cargo flights to deliver medical and food supplies to communities hit by Covid-19.

Additionally, Emirates SkyCargo has transported vaccines to a number of countries around the world, and in February signed an agreement with UNICEF to prioritise the transport of Covid-19 vaccines, essential medicines, medical devices and other critical supplies.

The company forms a key party of the Dubai Vaccine Logistics Alliance, alongside DP World, International Humanitarian City and Dubai Airports.

Looking to the near future, Sutch said that Emirates SkyCargo is working to communicate to partners that the company has “the infrastructure, processes and capability to make vaccines get to where they need to”.

Julian Sutch, the head of global sales-pharma at Emirates SkyCargo.

“We do have incredible reach, specifically into Africa, the Middle East, India and Southeast Asia,” he said. “There are big areas that need to be looked after.”

Similarly, Robert Sutton, head of Logistics Cluster at Abu Dhabi Ports – a member of Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium – said that the entity is in “constant” contact with “multiple” vaccine manufacturers and NGOs.

“The current phase that we’re going through is one of velocity. It’s a matter of moving the material through the supply chain in the most direct route to market,” he said. “As we continue to develop vaccines, vaccines are released and scale increases, there will be requirements.”

“That’s where we’re listening to manufacturers and understanding their programmes,” Sutton added.

One of the primary challenges, Sutton added, is the fact that many destination countries for vaccine shipments might not necessarily be able to handle the supply.

Robert Sutton, head of Logistics Cluster at Abu Dhabi Ports.

“It’s one thing to move two million vaccines to Africa. But if the state can only handle 200,000, then 1.8 million of that vaccine grab could go to waste,” he said. “It’s important that we connect the dots, at a rate that the market can maintain and handle. That’s a key part of our engagement strategy.”

Earlier in March, Abu Dhabi Ports and the Hope Consortium announced that a 19,000 square-metre temperature-controlled warehouse was being used to help the global fight against Covid-19 and is the largest vaccine distribution centre in the Middle East.

The facility has a capacity of more than 120 million vaccines and serves as a hub for vaccine distribution in the Middle East and North Africa, Africa and South Asia.