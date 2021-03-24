Emirates extends South African flights suspension amid continued Covid concerns

Emirates Airline has extended the suspension of flights from South Africa to Dubai until April 8 as part of preventative measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Dubai-based carrier announced the move “in line with government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from South Africa, into the UAE”, according to a statement on its website.

While daily passenger flights to Johannesburg will operate as EK763, outbound passenger services on EK764 will remain grounded.

The initial suspension was announced in January following the discovery of a new variant of the Covid-19 virus. This has been extended on a number of occasions, with the new date for the resumption of flights now scheduled for next month.

It also means that customers who have been to or connected through South Africa in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.

The statement said: “Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused. Affected customers should contact their travel agent or Emirates contact centre for rebooking options.

“Emirates remains committed to serving our customers in South Africa, and we look forward to resuming passenger services when conditions allow. We continue to work closely with all relevant authorities in this regard, and will endeavour to provide our customers with needed support to adjust their travel plans.”

Last month, following an extension of the initial ban, Scott Cairns, managing director of Dubai-based Creation Business Consultants, told Arabian Business the loss of South African travellers would have negative repercussions for the emirate.

He said: “The previous 50 direct flights per week from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban injected a solid bottom line to both countries’ tourism industries which will further suffer now.”