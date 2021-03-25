How smart technology can drive trade over Bahrain’s King Fahd Causeway

A pilot scheme that used the latest smart technology to process trucks on the King Fahd Causeway between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia is to be rolled out permanently after trucks were able to cross the bridge 12-times faster than before, reducing waiting times of up to four hours to just 20 minutes.

And it is expected the move will reap huge rewards for Bahrain, with ‘billions’ of dollars expected to flow back into the country’s economy once the Causeway reopens and tourists return.

Dr Ali Al-Moulani, president of the Bahrain Economists Society said: “Trade between Saudi and Bahrain reached SAR10.9 billion ($2.9bn) in 2020 – despite the movement of goods being restricted to essentials only for a few months at the height of the pandemic.”

The pilot had been running since January 2020 and its success led to the Causeway Authority inking and MoU with Saudi Arabian platform provider Tabadul who will be responsible for rolling the scheme out to all cargo traffic on both sides of the border.

Dr Al-Moulani added: “This latest move by the Causeway Authority will improve efficiency for exporters and boost trade between both countries. Manufacturers and exporters will directly benefit from this investment in improved connectivity and advanced digital infrastructure.”

The platform will allow drivers to book appointments with customs authorities in both Bahrain and Saudi, making the crossing process much more efficient and facilitating swifter trade between the two kingdoms.

The developments on the Causeway follow the opening of a new terminal at Bahrain International Airport as well as investments in technology at Bahrain Logistics Zone, the Bahrain International Investment Park and the Khalifa Bin Salman Port.

Plans are underway for a second bridge connecting Bahrain and SAudi, offering enhanced capacity for cargo trucks as well as the latest technologies to enhance export activity and improved customs processes.