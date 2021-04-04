Flydubai to return 737 Max aircraft to the skies from April 8

Flydubai is set to relaunch its fleet of Boeing 737 Max aircraft back into the skies from April 8.

The Dubai-based low-cost carrier will travel to Sialkot International Airport in Pakistan on Wednesday, with further destinations added from this date.

It comes after the airline’s compliance with requirements outlined by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), to ensure the aircraft’s safe return to service.

Flydubai has a fleet of 14 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, while four of its Max 8s and one of its Max 9s have now received regulatory approval to rejoin its fleet.

According to a statement from the company, the remaining nine Max aircraft will return to passenger service “over the coming months”.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive officer at Flydubai, said: “The Max is integral to Flydubai’s fleet and we are confident in the aircraft and its capabilities. I would like to commend the GCAA for their tireless pursuit of air safety and the diligent work undertaken by the Flydubai team to ensure the safe return of the Max aircraft to passenger service.”

The aircraft had been grounded following two crashes, by Lion Air in October 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines in March 2019, which claimed the lives of 346 passengers.

The return to service of Flydubai’s fleet of Boeing 737 Max aircraft follows a 20-month review which involved the manufacturer, regulators, engineers, scientists, researchers, mechanics and pilots.

Stringent requirements set out by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the UAE’s GCAA, included installing software enhancements, completing a wire separation modification, conducting pilot training and performing thorough aircraft reactivation activities.

Airlines in the US and Brazil began to restart commercial flights with the Max late last year, after regulators there cleared its return. In February, TUI became the first company in Europe to begin flying passenger services with the 737 Max.