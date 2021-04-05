Dubai Metro stations set to get capacity-boosting revamp

Improvement works at three Dubai Metro stations on the Red Line are set to be completed by the end of September, the emirate’s transport authority said on Monday.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said it has completed 74 percent of the project to increase capacity at Dubai Internet City Station, Dubai Marina Station and the UAE Exchange Station.

The project aims to improve customers’ experience and improve the entry/exit points of stations to cater to the requirements of supply and demand in the area.

The project will also contribute to transforming Dubai into a friendly city for people of determination and enhancing the connectivity with the metro stations.

The improvements, which are funded by partners, will also augment RTA revenues by creating additional spaces for commercial use, a statement said.

The new-look stations are expected to be opened in phases by the end of the second and third quarters of 2021, with capacity increased by 215 percent at Dubai Internet City Station, 179 percent at Dubai Marina Station and 259 percent at UAE Exchange Station.

Infrastructure upgrades include cycling tracks, directional signs, pedestrian crossings, landscaping works and bus and taxi stands.

The improvements at the Dubai Internet City Station include providing a separate entrance for the station and adjusting the streets surrounding the entrance.

The link between the metro and tram stations will be improved at Dubai Marina Station by relocating the lift and modifying the streets surrounding the entrance.

Works at the UAE Exchange Station cover constructing an entrance to the station and modifying the streets surrounding the entrance to streamline the movement on pedestrian and cycling lanes.