DP World announces $55.3m investment in UK’s second largest container terminal

Dubai-based DP World is to invest £40 million ($55.3 million) in the UK’s second largest container terminal in Southampton.

The infrastructure investment into DP World Southampton, which was awarded Freeport status by the government last month, funded the dredging and widening of the berths, alongside the Associated British Ports, to accommodate the world’s biggest ships which was completed earlier this month.

There will also be a £10 million ($13.8 million) investment in a new class of 11 hybrid straddle carriers, which lift containers moved by the quay cranes and then service onward forms of transport via road and rail, consume up to 40 percent less fuel than diesel-electric powered machines and will be among the most sustainable in the world.

There is a planned £3 million ($4.1 million) investment in the redevelopment of the yard for the storage and delivery of customers’ empty containers, which, once completed, will increase capacity by 25 percent and create more flexibility for port users.

A new Border Control Post (BCP), including UK Border Force and port health inspection facilities, will enable multiple government agencies to carry out checks on cargo entering the country.

And finally, a £1.5 million ($2 million) extension of the quay crane rail by 120 metres will ensure that the world’s biggest cranes can service all berths at the terminal.

Ernst Schulze, chief executive of DP World in the UK, said: “DP World Southampton is the most productive port in Britain, turns container trucks around faster than any of its competitors and at 30 percent also has the highest proportion of its containers moved by rail.

“At DP World we think ahead to create smarter trade solutions and this £40 million programme of investment will ensure that our Southampton terminal continues to grow as a major freight and logistics hub.”