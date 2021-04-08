Flydubai resumes Boeing 737 Max operations with Pakistan flight

Flydubai on Thursday confirmed the resumption of its Boeing 737 Max aircraft with the first flight operated from Dubai to Sialkot in Pakistan.

Four additional Boeing 737 Max aircraft will operate flights to Karachi, Multan and Tehran during the course of Thursday, the airline said in a statement.

The five aircraft had earlier completed their operational readiness flights and had been approved by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to return to service.

They join other Max aircraft that returned to service in the fleets of operators in Europe, the UK, North and South America.

The aircraft had been grounded following two crashes, by Lion Air in October 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines in March 2019, which claimed the lives of 346 passengers.

Ghaith Al Ghaith (pictured above), CEO of Flydubai, said: “With the return to service for the Boeing 737 Max today this marks the end of 22 months of diligent work undertaken by the global community of regulators and the uncompromising efforts of the Flydubai team in preserving and returning the aircraft to passenger service. Now is the time for our Max aircraft to fly once again.”

The airline said the remaining nine Max aircraft will continue to join the fleet with one aircraft scheduled to rejoin the fleet every 10 days.

The aircraft will supplement and support the existing flight schedule serving Flydubai’s network of 76 destinations.

Hamad Obaidalla, chief commercial officer of Flydubai, said: “The primary objective for everyone involved has been to safely return the aircraft to passenger service and we were pleased to see our passengers once again enjoy the exceptional product on our MAX fleet. They offer unrivalled comfort on a narrow-body aircraft in both our Business and Economy cabins.”

The GCAA has mandated additional pilot training as part of the stringent requirements for the aircraft’s return to service.

More than 230 of Flydubai’s pilots have now completed the additional classroom and simulator training and are now ready to fly the Max aircraft.