UAE airlines to suspend flights to Bangladesh amid surge in country’s Covid cases

UAE carriers Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways and FlyDubai will all suspended passenger services to Bangladesh from Wednesday as the country attempts to bring the latest surge in coronavirus cases under control.

All international and domestic flights to and from Bangladesh will be stopped from April 14 through to April 20, according to a report from the dpa news agency, which quoted the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).

It comes amid a spike in new cases, with the country, which recorded 7,201 new cases of coronavirus on Monday and a further 83 new deaths. There have been 691,957 recorded cases of Covid-19 in Bangladesh since the onset of the pandemic, while the country’s death toll currently stands at 9,822.

A statement on the Emirates website said: “In line with government directives, passenger flights to and from Bangladesh are suspended with effect from April 14, 2021 until April 20, 2021. Customers travelling to and from Dhaka will not be accepted for travel.

“The last flight Emirates will operate before the temporary suspension of services is EK 585 that is scheduled to depart from Dhaka at 1.40am on April 14.”

While Eithad’s website contained similar messaging: “Due to an international travel ban introduced by the authorities of Bangladesh from April 14 to 20, you will be unable to travel to Bangladesh during this period.”

More than 500 flights will be cancelled because of the ban, according to the CAAB’s Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman.

A spokesperson for budget carrier FlyDubai told Arabian Business: “In line with the directives issued by the authorities, Flydubai flights to Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport (CGP) and Dhaka Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (DAC) have been cancelled from April 14 until April 20. We continue to monitor the situation closely and amend our flight schedule accordingly.”

As well as the suspension of flights, Bangladesh has ordered a shutdown of all offices, public transport and shopping malls from Wednesday morning until April 21, according to a government statement.