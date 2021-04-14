Dubai Taxi Corp set to expand into logistics after Zemaas deal

Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) has revealed plans to expand its services into the logistics delivery sector after signing an agreement with Canada-based Zemaas Inc.

The taxi unit of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the deal seeks to “revolutionise the logistics delivery services in Dubai” and enable the DTC to play a pivotal role in this vital field.

It will also enable DTC to expand its brand and utilise its fleets to improve the logistics delivery services in Dubai for individuals and companies, a statement said.

According to the agreement, the DTC will work with ZeMaas to test several different operating models in the field of logistics delivery services to launch an “affordable model to help companies to thrive during and post-Covid-19 pandemic period”.

By using its massive fleet of taxis, the DTC said it is now seeking to expand its brand further through offering logistics delivery services for both individual and corporate clients.

“The DTC is keen on attracting and recruiting talented and skilled human resources and adopting high-tech to deliver best-in-class services that make people happier. In line with its confident and insightful steps, DTC has launched a new business line to serve all beneficiaries of delivery and logistic services in Dubai,” said Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of DTC.

“To manage the delivery and logistic services efficiently, DTC is now moving forward to setting a comprehensive and solid platform to manage all logistics delivery services by adopting ZeMaas innovative solutions. We have identified that ZeMass model is ideally suited to the vision and strategic objectives of the DTC,” he added.

This initiative responds to the increasing demand for logistics delivery services at a scale unprecedented before, and the need to provide smart and dynamic support to businesses and the people of Dubai, he said.

Fadi Shawar, ZeMaas Technologies’ regional director of sales, said: “Dubai’s market has a huge demand for a trusted delivery service provider and is looking to be enabled with the proper technology. With consideration to the current pandemic situation, there cannot be a better time to serve businesses and the people of Dubai.”