‘Hollywood-created image’ of private aviation is a thing of the past

Thomas Flohr has taken off on a route to make business aviation more available to the masses.

And the founder and chairman of VistaJet, part of UAE-based Vista Global Holdings, told Arabian Business a huge part of that journey will be banishing the stereotype surrounding flying via private jets.

He said: “I think what we need to make sure is that this stigma about this industry, I always call it the Hollywood-created image about a private jet and having a glass of champagne, this is over.”

However, arguably the greatest turbulence for Flohr will come around the price-point and making it an affordable option for companies as an alternative to first or businesses class on commercial operators.

“I believe it’s in using the assets more. It sounds simple but it’s highly complicated and technology will help. I think it’s self-feeding, if you have more customers in more regions, then they will use this infrastructure more,” he said.

He revealed that there are currently around 20,000 business jets operating in the world, with 7,500 medium-sized or long-haul carriers. According to Flohr these are being used on average 250 hours per year compared to a commercial airline 777, which he said is used 4,000 hours per year. “We’re currently using them 1,000 hours,” he said. “I want to drive this to 1,500 or 2,000 hours.”

Thomas Flohr, founder and chairman of VistaJet

An initiative aimed to achieve this, which the group has launched in the US through VistaJet’s sister brand XO, is a crowdfunding model, similar to Uber share, where people can advertise places in the aeroplane to join for a specific journey.

Flohr explained: “We should have more people in the cabin. Sharing this by technology, sharing this cabin with more people allows you to bring the ticket cost down and I think, in general, it’s the own fault of the industry. The industry was way too backward looking. Everything had to be double or triple as expensive because it has this stigma of a business jet.

“I want to change these old, expensive habits which, at the end of the day, the customer is paying for, and why should they if there are methods available to bring the price-point down.”

The attraction to business aviation has been accelerated as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic, particularly on health and safety grounds.

Bombardier Challenger 350 aircraft

The Middle East and North Africa Business Aviation Association predicted that in 2020 the business aviation sector in the MENA region would achieve a growth rate of around nine percent, higher than the global growth estimate of 4 to 6 percent.

Indeed, in January, the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South revealed that private jets movements in 2020 grew by 21 percent compared to 2019 – it recorded a 78 percent growth of private jets movements in Q4 2020 alone, compared to Q4 2019.

Flohr said that the company witnessed growth of new VistaJet members globally of more than 29 percent last year in what was a V-shaped recovery from the ill-effects of the coronavirus pandemic, with business returning to 2019 levels by the third quarter.

Earlier this month, VistaJet took delivery of the first two of its Global 7500 aircraft, ready for commercial availability, and the order of 10 new Challenger 350 planes, from long-standing partner Bombardier.

Setting a new speed record of Mach 0.925 between New York and Los Angeles, the Global 7500 completed the US coast-to-coast flight in three hours and 54 minutes. Its capability means that passengers can fly 21 percent faster from Los Angeles to Hong Kong.

“We do have the confidence. It’s not like we’re putting up our finger and trying to guess this. We are in very intense, deep contact, every single day with our client base and they’re telling us where the world is going,” said Flohr.