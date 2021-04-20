Etihad Airways trials vaccine passport on flights from Abu Dhabi to North America

Etihad Airways has launched a trial of the IATA Travel Pass app on flights from Abu Dhabi to North America.

The app, which manages passengers’ health information – including vaccination records – has been rolled out as airlines around the globe try to find ways for people to travel safely amid the pandemic. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has worked with a number of regional airlines to introduce the app.

The trial, ongoing until May 31, will allow travellers flying to Chicago, New York, Washington and Toronto from the UAE capital to create a ‘digital passport’ where their Covid-19 test results and other health records are stored.

“With the dynamically changing health requirements for travel, Etihad believes that a digital health passport solution will provide additional clarity and ease for travellers,” Mohammad Al Bulooki, chief operating officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said.

Oman Air said in March they were in discussions with IATA to roll out a vaccine passport, and British Airways has also designated a task force to the matter.

Etihad is also working with IATA as a pioneer partner on its travel pass and is cooperating with a number of organisations to help passengers easily and securely manage their travel in line with government requirements for Covid-19 tests or vaccines, including MedAire/AOKPass and TE FOOD/GE Digital.