Airlines looking at ‘worst possible scenario’ from extended UK-UAE flight ban

Should the UAE remain on the UK’s red list for air travel indefinitely, it could represent a ‘worst possible scenario’ for airlines, according to a leading aviation expert.

On Wednesday, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told an online ConservativeHome event that the UAE’s position as a global hub meant UK health authorities could not be certain about travellers’ origins.

John Grant, partner at Midas Aviation

John Grant, partner at Midas Aviation, told Arabian Business: “It will of course be a blow for the UAE, but probably more of a blow for the UK because if the UAE fails to meet the criteria for Green Light status then there are a host of countries that will also continue to be restricted from the UK and as the summer season approaches that is the worst possible scenario for airlines.”

Shapps was quoted by UK media as saying the problem was people connecting from other countries at Dubai Airport, and to a lesser extent, Abu Dhabi.

“We are not restricting UAE because of levels of coronavirus in the UAE. The specific issue in the UAE is one of transit. It’s because they are a major transit hub,” he said.

Saj Ahmad, chief analyst at StratAero Research, told Arabian Business: “It’s clear the UK Government is now pushing towards vaccinating all adults by July and then focus on delivery of second jabs.

“To that end, the government wants to protect the gains it’s made and so, the UAE and other countries will still be on the red list for a while yet.”

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps

The latest setback comes as the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said that the region is likely to see the slowest demand rebound of any in the world, with North America seeing the fastest (down 41.5 percent on 2019).

It added that Middle East airline capacity is likely to be 59 percent down on 2019 although losses are set to shrink to $4.2 billion from $7.9 billion last year.

IATA said in a statement: “Middle Eastern carriers will benefit from relatively rapid vaccination rates on home markets. They will be hampered, however, by continued travel restrictions on many of the routes to emerging economies that are served through Gulf hub connections.

“Net losses in 2021 are forecast at -13.8 percent of revenues (reduced from -28.9 percent of revenues in 2020). It will be the third smallest regional loss.”

Linus Bauer, founder and managing director of Bauer Aviation Advisory, told Arabian Business, the latest move by the UK will further hamper recovery plans.

Linus Bauer, founder and managing director of Bauer Aviation Advisory

He said: “Leaving the UAE on the country’s red list for an extended period is not a reasonable approach to the existing challenges linked to the current pandemic – especially when governments had more than 14 months’ time to set up global standard processes.

“In terms of rolling out various effective countermeasures, feasible solutions and health safety-related initiatives throughout the pandemic, the UAE has done a fantastic job to date – even the airlines. The UAE takes a lead role in driving the recovery of the economy including the aviation sector.”

The UAE currently boasts one of the highest vaccination rates per head of population in the world, with almost 10 million doses of the vaccine administered to date.

In addition, both Etihad Airways and Emirates Airline are among a group of over 20 airlines currently trialing the IATA Travel Pass, which enables passengers to create a ‘digital passport’ to verify their pre-travel test or vaccination meets the requirements of the destination.

Robert Boyle, former strategy chief at British Airways and founder of GridPoint Consulting, said in new research that the UAE was likely to be given an amber rating in the UK’s traffic light system to reopen air travel.

He said only eight countries may be declared as safe for foreign holidays from the UK this summer, while the UAE is likely to be classified as ‘amber’ – meaning quarantine will be required, despite the country’s hugely successful vaccination programme.

“Perhaps also the UK might allow countries which are only amber on the case rate to be green if they have very high vaccination rates. That might also bring in Malta and in theory the UAE too. However, the latter’s role as a transit hub where people from countries which have variants of concern mingle may rule it out,” Boyle said.

According to him, only Ireland, Iceland, the US and Malta could all be placed on the green list for foreign travel, under the traffic lights system – along with Israel, Australia, New Zealand and Gibraltar.

Emirates president, Sir Tim Clark

In response to the statement from Shapps, Emirates president, Sir Tim Clark, told The Independent: “Leaving us on the red list for reasons of transit doesn’t make any sense because [passengers] can just go through other hubs.

“It compromises our United Kingdom operation for Emirates. It’s a real pity if they keep us on the red list.”

The UK-UAE air route was the world’s busiest in 2019. In the first half of November 2020, when the UAE was briefly added to Britain’s list of quarantine-free countries, flight bookings from the UK to Dubai rose to over 50 percent of the levels in the equivalent period in 2019, according to ForwardKeys data.

Ahmad added: “While the UAE is opening up regionally, this will offset any demand decline from the UK, but there’s no question that while the UAE is on the red list will mean lots of potential income being lost.”

Saj Ahmad, chief analyst at StratAero Research

On Wednesday Emirates said it may need to tap Dubai’s government for an equity injection if demand doesn’t rebound from the coronavirus crisis in the next six to eight months.

Should traffic remain subdued “we will make the recommendations to the government as where to go with regards to raising more cash,” Sir Tim said in a World Aviation Festival webinar.

He said other options for state-owned Emirates, which got $2 billion from Dubai in March last year, include taking on more debt.