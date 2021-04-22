Flight traffic to UAE falls as India’s coronavirus cases rise to record high

Flight operations between the UAE and India are bearing the brunt of the new wave of coronavirus spreading across the South Asian country – reaching a record of over 314,000 infection cases and 2,104 deaths on Thursday. Airlines, both UAE and India-based carriers, have seen a significant fall in air traffic, or passenger load factor (PLF), airline executives say.

New rules requiring a negative PCR result within 48 hours of departure for travellers bound for Dubai from India have also contributed to the decline as India’s testing centres struggle to turn around results that quickly.

Some of the Indian carriers are now mulling reducing their total number of flights to the UAE for next month.

“We have seen a drastic fall in the PLF on our flights [to the UAE] in the last few days,” a senior executive with Air India Express told Arabian Business.

“Currently, our flights to Dubai and other destinations in the UAE operate with about 50 percent PLF,” the executive said, adding that the load factor was above 80 percent until earlier this month.

On the move to curtail their total number of flights to the UAE for May, the Air India Express senior executive said: “Yes, discussions are on [on taking a decision on reducing flight].”

Executives at travel booking agencies in India also confirmed a major fall – both in bookings or booked passengers unable to get test results rapidly enough.

“Besides a big drop in bookings on airlines such as Emirates, many of our passengers with confirmed bookings on flights could not travel as they did not have RT-PCR test certificates as per the new stipulations,” Amit Udani, executive director, Fly Aerolink Travel Trade, a Mumbai-based travel services agency, told Arabian Business.

Testing labs in many states in India are reportedly taking four to five days to provide results of RT-PCR tests – as opposed to the usual 24-hour period – in the wake of a mad rush for tests after a massive spike in the virus cases since the first week of April.

“Earlier, the UAE and Indian airlines used to take the date of result issued for counting the validity of the RT-PCR test, but now they take the sample collection date for this, which make most of the certificates issued in India invalid for travel because of the delay in getting the test results,” Udani said.

“For instance, we have a female passenger with a confirmed booking on the evening Emirates flight from Mumbai to Dubai [Thursday], but she will not be able to travel as the 48-hour validity for her RT-PCR test certificate is already over, and there is no time left to get a new one,” Udani said.

For Emirates passengers flying during the pandemic if a flight is affected by Covid-19, passengers can request a refund or keep the ticket and use it within 36 months of the original booking, according to information on Emirates’ website.

Udani also said the apprehension about travelling in the current period is also impacting the passenger traffic on the India-Dubai route – one of the busiest routes from India.

It is not immediately clear how UAE carriers’ traffic have been affected by the development.

Airline sources said other Indian carriers are also seeing a drop in passenger traffic on their flights to the UAE, which may also lead to rescheduling plans for next month.

Airline officials said the new guideline on RT-PCR test certificate also makes it mandatory that the certificate must include a QR code linking to the original report for verification by the airline and the Dubai Health Authority.

“Adhering to the revised guideline is posing major challenges for many passengers, even those from metros like Mumbai and Delhi, because of the current load on the entire chain of health infrastructure in the country,” Udani said.

The sharp fall in the passenger traffic in the India India-Gulf sector, especially the India-UAE sector, comes as a major blow to airlines, as this sector was acting as a major life line for carriers during the early days of the pandemic.

The Gulf countries accounted for a major chunk of the repatriation flights – Vande Bharat Mission flights – India organised from various parts of the world to bring back its stranded citizens.