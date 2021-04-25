RTA to grow marine transport network as part of Dubai 2030 plan

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)’s marine transport network is set to expand by 188 percent to cover 158 kilometres, and the number of scheduled passenger lines is will see a 400 percent increase to 35 lines, under Dubai’s 2030 Strategic Plan.

Under the plan, the marine transit fleet will be enlarged by 32 percent to reach 258 means of shipping and the number of marine transport stations would see a 65 percent rise to encompass 79 stations by 2030, said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general, chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

“Marine transport is an integral part of the public transport network in Dubai. It ferries about 14 million riders every year and the sector is witnessing a sustained growth in the number of means, stations and riders,” said Al Tayer.

“The marine sector is expected to expand considerably with the completion of construction works in urban and tourist facilities on both sides of the Dubai Water Canal and other waterfront development projects. Marine transport will be the favourite mobility means for citizens, residents and tourists visiting Dubai relishing the scenic structures and facilities on the shores of both the Canal and the Arabian Sea,” he continued.

In the 2020 expansion, RTA’s marine transport network reached 79 kilometres, up by 24 kilometres, and five abras (traditional boat made of wood) were added to the existing fleet, bringing up the total number of RTA’s marine transport vessels to 55, said Al Tayer.

“Despite the undergoing challenges, the ridership of marine transport means last year clocked 8.049 million riders,” said Al Tayer.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general, chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA

“RTA also started the trial run of five traditional abras powered by Biodiesel 5, which is officially approved in the UAE. The initiative, which was run in collaboration with ENOC, yielded extremely positive results. Biodiesel 5 is efficient in recycling waste, reducing gas emissions and conserving the environment; thus, it contributes to Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy. RTA had also launched a new generation of wooden traditional abras replicating the same design of the existing abras with high security and safety standards,” he said.

Dubai’s 2030 Strategic Plan, announced on March 31, builds on the successful implementation of Dubai Plan 2021, and will set a comprehensive agenda for the emirate’s progress until 2030.

It seeks to consolidate Dubai’s stellar growth and global accomplishments over the last five decades, in addition to further improving its business environment and enhancing people’s happiness and prosperity.

“This year, RTA is intending to open 4 water transport lines extending 10 km, which will extend the total length of the marine transport network to 89 kilometres. The new lines will link Deira Night Market with Al Ghubaiba Station and the Waterfront Market Station,” said Al Tayer.

“The other three lines will link Dubai Creek Project with Dubai Festival City Station, Blue Water Station with the marine transport network at the Dubai Marina, and the Heritage Village with Jaddaf Station and Dubai Festival City Station,” he added.