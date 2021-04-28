Dubai shipping major completes $54m debt restructuring

Gulf Navigation Holding, the Dubai-listed maritime and shipping company, has announced completing the process of restructuring its largest loan with Australis Maritime Limited, under new and flexible terms.

The value of the debt, which amounts to more than AED200 million, has been rescheduled so that the cost of debt will be reduced by 25 percent annually.

The company also stated that it has fully paid all its obligations to Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, thus reducing the company’s overall debt.

The company said has been keen on ensuring the continuity of all operations and re-negotiating with the rest of the lenders to restructure its debts in order to support the company’s financial and operational performance.

The company is currently working on reaching an agreement with the majority of the lenders on new and flexible terms that will allow the company to adapt to the current market conditions.

The company added that it has made major changes to the operating model and reduced administrative expenses in order to enhance growth and sustainability.

Gulf Navigation is currently studying several options to expand and increase its maritime fleet, whether through new acquisitions or merger, adding that it is expected to turn into profitability during 2021 following initiatives to stabilise the performance of ships and charter them to customers on a long-term basis.

Gulf Navigation Holding is headquartered in Dubai, with branch offices inside the port of Fujairah, Khorfakkan, Abu Dhabi and an overseas office in Saudi Arabia.

The company has a fleet of chemical tankers, livestock transport vessels, operation support vessels, marine services and ship repair operations.