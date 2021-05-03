Indian airlines forced to curtail or halt flights from UAE as coronavirus rages on in India

Indian airlines have either resorted to curtailing or halting operations temporarily from the UAE to India post April 24 when the UAE suspended passenger flights from India in the wake of the uncontrolled surge in coronavirus cases in India.

India recorded 368,147 new Covid-19 cases and 3,417 coronavirus-related deaths in a 24-hour period on Monday.

The ban on flights from India to the UAE, introduced April 24, has been extended until May 15.

Outbound flights from the UAE to India are allowed, freight operations continue and flights for business groups are allowed.

Air India Express, which used to operate the maximum number of flights in the UAE-India sector, said they continue to operate flights from the UAE to India, but flights are more limited.

“We have curtailed or merged flights but are operational. We are getting return passengers [from the UAE] but very less in numbers,” a senior executive of Air India Express told Arabian Business.

Vistara, a full service private Indian carrier, said it currently operates only two flights a week – on Thursdays and Sundays – from Dubai to Delhi.

The airline has also discontinued its flights from Sharjah to India for now.

Though Indian budget carriers such as IndiGo and SpiceJet have listed several flights from the UAE to multiple cities in India for this week, their actual operational schedules could not be ascertained immediately.

While IndiGo has listed the maximum number of daily flights to India – from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah – with multiple daily flights to the north Indian city of Lucknow, SpiceJet has listed fewer flights to India from Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

IndiGo, which is a stock exchange listed entity, said they would not be able to comment as they are currently in a ‘silent period’. Arabian Business has contacted SpiceJet for their comments on the issue.

According to the booking guidelines issued by Indian carriers, stranded Indian nationals, overseas citizens of India (OCI) holding UAE passports, diplomats and UAE nationals holding valid visas issued by an Indian Mission are eligible to travel to India from the UAE.

The inbound passengers to India, however, are required to submit their self-declaration forms and consent for quarantine on arrival in India.

A negative PCR test report conducted within 72 hours of departure is also mandatory for all international passengers including children and infants arriving in India from UAE.