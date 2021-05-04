India’s coronavirus cases continue to surge, travel suspension from India to UAE extended

The entry of travellers to the UAE from India has again been suspended, UAE state news agency WAM reported Tuesday.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority announced the extension of the suspension of entry for travellers from India on all flights on national and foreign carriers without giving a date from which travellers would be allowed to enter again.

India is battling a new wave of coronavirus, with cases in the country topping 20 million and on April 24 UAE authorities said flights from India would not be halted to prevent the virus from crossing borders. Other countries have also temporarily banned flights from India.

Transit passengers coming from India, with the exception of transit flights traveling to the UAE and bound for India are also prohibited for the time being.

“Flights between the two countries will continue to allow the transport of passengers from the UAE to India and the transfer of exempted groups from India to the UAE who have applied for exemption.

“Exempted travellers, including UAE citizens, those on diplomatic missions accredited by the two countries, official delegations, those traveling on business planes, and golden residence holders, will be subject to precautionary measures that include a 10-day quarantine and PCR testing at the airport and on the fourth and eighth days after entering the country,” WAM reported.

Moreover, the required PCR testing period prior to travel has been reduced from 72 to 48 hours, and all tests must be administered by accredited laboratories that issue results carrying a QR code.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed that travellers coming from India through other countries are required to provide proof of a period of stay in those countries of no less than 14 days in order to be allowed to enter the UAE.

Cargo flights will continue to operate between the two countries.