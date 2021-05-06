Covid costs weigh on Q1 profits of Dubai logistics major Aramex

Dubai-based Aramex on Thursday announced a 32 percent drop in first quarter net profit to AED46 million on the back of increased costs related to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Profits were impacted by an increase in line haul costs on the back of global capacity constraints caused by supply chain disruptions the industry continues to face due to the pandemic.

The capacity shortage during the quarter was further exacerbated as the global Covid-19 vaccines transportation and distribution gathered pace.

In Q1, Aramex said revenues jumped 24 percent to AED1.4 billion, driven by increased demand for express business including cross border e-commerce and last mile services.

The company added that it maintained a strong balance sheet with a negative net debt position of AED353 million, indicating a strong cash balance.

Bashar Obeid (pictured below), CEO of Aramex, said: “We are incredibly happy to report that in Q1 we witnessed revenue growth across all our business lines, an indication that the global economy is staging a gradual recovery and that business and consumer confidence is improving.

“We are very encouraged by the double-digit growth in our revenues which was predominantly driven by healthy increase in demand from cross border e-commerce and last mile services. The top line growth was also driven by strong recovery in our B2B services lines, particularly from the healthcare and FMCG sectors.”

He added: “Over the course of the quarter, we were well prepared to handle the surge in express volumes with zero impact on our service standards thanks to our digitally-enabled, efficient and reliable operations, enhanced last mile infrastructure and dedicated teams working around the clock.

“We were able to further penetrate the healthcare and FMCG verticals and capture greater market share in our core markets thanks to our efforts over the last two years to build our capabilities and expertise.”

However he admitted that the impact of Covid-19 continues to weigh on the company’s operating margins because of relatively high line haul costs, with the downward pressure on margins likely continue for the remainder of the year.

Commenting on the outlook for the remainder of 2021, Obeid said: “We are optimistic that the global economy will manage a sustained recovery underpinned by the collective efforts of the public, private sectors and international community in delivering on the global vaccine program.

“However, we believe that not all industries will enjoy an equal recovery; the boom in the e-commerce will continue at its current accelerated rate and the Healthcare and FMCG sectors will continue to grow and increase their reliance on businesses like ours as key supply chain enablers.”

Separately, Aramex announced the appointment of Othman Aljeda as CEO, replacing Obeid who submitted his resignation to the board on April 29. Obeid will work closely with Othman to support a smooth transition of responsibilities.

Othman joined Aramex 1994, and over the last two decades has stepped up in several leadership roles to strengthen the company’s business in the GCC, Asia, and North America & Europe.